Kingdom of Bahrain and U.S. sign agreement for Patriot

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Bahrain signed an agreement to purchase Raytheon's (NYSE: RTN) combat-proven Patriot™ air and missile defense system from the U.S. Army. This letter of offer and acceptance allows the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon for production of an undisclosed quantity of systems and missiles.

"Raytheon's Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System will ensure the Kingdom of Bahrain is well equipped to defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and manned and unmanned aircraft," said Ralph Acaba, president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Patriot is continually modernized, enhanced and upgraded, through this 17-nation community, to ensure it outpaces the evolving threats for years to come."

The 17 Patriot Nations are:

United States of America

The Netherlands

Germany

Japan

Israel

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Taiwan

Greece

Spain

Republic of Korea

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Romania

Poland

Sweden

Kingdom of Bahrain

