Kingdom of Saudi Arabia EV Charging Infrastructure Market Survey -Assessing Driver Interest and Potential for Charging Services in the EV Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jan, 2024, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of the Customer - EV Charging Infrastructure, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Voice of the Customer survey sheds light on the willingness of Saudi Arabia's population in car purchasing and new car purchases to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) as their next car purchase in the next two years. In doing so, the publisher assessed the potential for charging services based on customer preferences to support automakers, dealers, charging point operators, and allied industry players with robust, data-backed recommendations on ideal use cases, locations, and packages in the EV charging market.

The study, examining the views of more than 500 prospective vehicle customers, investigates potential EV owners' needs related to the EV charging infrastructure. It evaluates their willingness to buy vehicles manufactured in the Kingdom over imports.

Respondents are categorized by age, gender, and language to examine their preferences for EV brand/country of make, EV charger locations, payments, and EV charging app features.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Objectives and Methodology

  • Research Objectives
  • Research Methodology
  • Sample Structure, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

2 Key Findings

  • 3 Respondents' Profile and Driving Habits
  • Respondent Profile - Demographics
  • Driving Time

4 Customer Preferences for the Next Car Purchase

  • EV Purchase Preferences
  • EV Purchase Preferences by Gender and Age
  • EV Purchase Preferences by Daily Commute and Long Distance Driving
  • EV Purchase Preferences by Income Bracket and Dwelling Type
  • Key Perceived Disadvantages of EVs
  • EV Brand/Country of Make Preferences

5 Customer Preferences for EV Charging Infrastructure

  • EV Charger Location Preferences
  • Maximum Charging Waiting Time
  • Office Parking Availability
  • Payment Preferences
  • EV Charging App Feature Preferences

6 Appendix

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 8
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1wvng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Tax Management Software Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Internet Usage and Cloud Infrastructure - Catalysts for Tax Management Software Market Growth

Global Tax Management Software Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Internet Usage and Cloud Infrastructure - Catalysts for Tax Management Software Market Growth

The "Tax Management Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type, By Tax Type, By Deployment, By End-user, By Industry...
Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Analysis of Salivary Stimulants, Salivary Substitutes, and Dentifrices

Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Research Report 2023-2030: Analysis of Salivary Stimulants, Salivary Substitutes, and Dentifrices

The "Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (OTC, Prescription), By Product (Salivary Stimulants, Salivary...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.