Kingdom of Saudi Arabia EV Charging Infrastructure Market Survey -Assessing Driver Interest and Potential for Charging Services in the EV Market

This Voice of the Customer survey sheds light on the willingness of Saudi Arabia's population in car purchasing and new car purchases to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) as their next car purchase in the next two years. In doing so, the publisher assessed the potential for charging services based on customer preferences to support automakers, dealers, charging point operators, and allied industry players with robust, data-backed recommendations on ideal use cases, locations, and packages in the EV charging market.
The study, examining the views of more than 500 prospective vehicle customers, investigates potential EV owners' needs related to the EV charging infrastructure. It evaluates their willingness to buy vehicles manufactured in the Kingdom over imports.
Respondents are categorized by age, gender, and language to examine their preferences for EV brand/country of make, EV charger locations, payments, and EV charging app features.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Sample Structure, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)
2 Key Findings
- 3 Respondents' Profile and Driving Habits
- Respondent Profile - Demographics
- Driving Time
4 Customer Preferences for the Next Car Purchase
- EV Purchase Preferences
- EV Purchase Preferences by Gender and Age
- EV Purchase Preferences by Daily Commute and Long Distance Driving
- EV Purchase Preferences by Income Bracket and Dwelling Type
- Key Perceived Disadvantages of EVs
- EV Brand/Country of Make Preferences
5 Customer Preferences for EV Charging Infrastructure
- EV Charger Location Preferences
- Maximum Charging Waiting Time
- Office Parking Availability
- Payment Preferences
- EV Charging App Feature Preferences
6 Appendix
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
