Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Intercepts 7 Ballistic Missiles Fired by the Iranian-Backed Houthi Militia

Colonel al-Maliki, further iterated the 7 missile's target directions: three were centrally poised in the direction of Riyadh, one towards the Southwest in Khamis Mushait, one along the Southern border targeting Najran, two aiming for the southern city of Jizan, and one was randomly launched with the intent of hitting a densely populated civilian area. With credit to the Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces, all seven ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed. According to preliminary information, the interception resulted in fragments raining on a few residential neighborhoods and, at the issuance of this statement, the loss of life of an Egyptian resident, in addition to material damage to civilian objects-the details of which will shortly be announced by the relevant authorities.

Col. Al Maliki iterated that this hostile action by the Houthi militia, which indiscriminately targets the Kingdom's civilian areas, proves the continued involvement of the Iranian's regime that supports and increases the military, quality capabilities of the Houthis.

These aggressive actions are in blatant violation to the UN Security Resolution 2216 and 2231. These hostile acts continue to pose a direct threat to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and threaten regional, as well as, international security. The firing of ballistic missiles towards populated cities and villages is also in direct violation of International Humanitarian Law. These actions by the Houthi Militia highlights the increased capacity of terrorist organizations and those who stand behind them, as state sponsors of terrorism like the Iranian Regime.

Video Footage of the Interceptions:

https://youtu.be/gb6YaLm9K5I

https://youtu.be/uBk6obiuf6o

https://youtu.be/2IsMSRZNgF0

https://youtu.be/nRPOO_N0ZhU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P2aEd2nDa9o&feature=youtu.be

https://youtu.be/-RPU1DDLpGA

On Monday, 1PM EST and 7PM Riyadh time, the Coalition Spokesperson will be conducting a press conference to provide more details on these aggressive acts.

