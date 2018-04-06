Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority Announces Top Entertainment Partners at Summit

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority (GEA) hosted a Summit yesterday at the Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to introduce and attract entertainment ventures across the United States. The GEA is responsible for the development and regulation of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Summit explored the Kingdom's focus on creating a more vibrant society as part of Vision 2030. The new initiative includes significant entertainment investments, including in themed attractions, shows, culture, nature, digital, sports and sightseeing. Ms. Arianna Huffington moderated the three panels that featured government leaders who are currently traveling with the Crown Prince's delegation on his tour of the United States along with business investors. A reception followed the Summit that fostered discussion, answered questions and initiated exploratory partnership conversations.