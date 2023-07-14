Kingdom of Saudia Arabia (KSA) Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027: Projected CAGR of 15.1% During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "KSA Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report, titled "Cold Chain Industry in KSA: Market Analysis and Projections," covers various aspects of the industry, including market size, segmentation, key players, trends, challenges, and future market projections.

According to leading industry estimates, the KSA Cold Chain Market witnessed a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the period of 2017-2022P. It is anticipated that the market will experience a significant growth rate of 15.1% during the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F. This growth is primarily driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, urbanization, and an increase in domestic consumption of processed food.

Mosanda Logistics and Agility currently lead the market, capturing the major share. Other prominent players in the market include Etmam Logistics, Almajdouie Logistics, United Warehouse Company, Wared Logistics, Mosanada Logistics, and more.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

Ownership: A majority of companies have started outsourcing their transportation services, especially post-COVID, to reduce costs and focus on their core business operations effectively. For instance, Igloo Supply Chain initially had its own reefer vans but transitioned to outsourcing transportation, leading to cost savings.

Cold Storage and Cold Transport: The cold storage segment holds the larger market share, accounting for 62.1% of the overall cold chain market in 2022P. This growth is attributed to government investments in infrastructure development under the Vision 2030 initiative. The demand for cold storage, particularly by fast food restaurants for products like meat and seafood, has also contributed to this significant market share.

The KSA Cold Chain Market features a competitive landscape with over 100 players operating in the market. The top two players hold approximately 29.7% of the market share in terms of revenue. The competition is based on factors such as fleet size, cold transport services, total pallet positions, cold storage warehouses, and product offerings.

Future Outlook:

The KSA Cold Chain Market is expected to maintain a robust growth rate with a projected CAGR of 15.1% during the forecasted period of 2022P-2027F. This growth is driven by various factors, including rising domestic consumption of meat, increasing seafood exports, growing retail spending, expansion of the dairy industry, evolving lifestyles and societal norms, rising pharmaceutical imports, and increased focus on hygiene and safety.

The comprehensive report concludes with detailed market projections for each segment and provides strategic recommendations for industry participants.



