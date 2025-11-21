Kingdom of Threads Expands Into the RPG & Gaming Space With the Acquisition of Storymakers Trading Co.'s TTRPG Line

TOLLAND, Conn., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom of Threads, a leading creator of bookish, fantasy-inspired gifts and officially licensed merchandise, is excited to announce its acquisition of Storymakers Trading Co.'s TTRPG merchandise line, a small brand created by artist Tomi Ann Hill. The move marks a meaningful expansion for Kingdom of Threads as it broadens its catalog beyond book fandoms into the growing world of tabletop gaming.

Sampling of Storymarkers Trading Co.'s enamel pins, sticker, and washi tapes acquired by Kingdom of Threads.

Since 2021, Kingdom of Threads has built a passionate audience around fantasy books, storytelling, and imaginative worlds. Last year, they added an RPG and gaming line. It was a natural next step. "So many of our customers are not just readers, but gamers and worldbuilders," said Chelsea Brennan, CEO and co-founder of Kingdom of Threads. "The overlap between bookish fantasy fans and TTRPG players is enormous. Storymakers' products fit beautifully alongside the book-inspired collections our community already loves."

Storymakers was born when Hill and her family began playing Dungeons & Dragons. "It immediately became a huge part of our family culture," Hill said. "I realized what I loved most about this nerdy TTRPG world is how it brings people together, and I wanted to create things that would celebrate the adventures these games take us on and the relationships we create through them."

Over the years, Storymakers grew into a tribute to community, creativity, and connection—values Kingdom of Threads shares deeply. Its enamel pins, washi tapes, stickers, and greeting cards celebrated found family, inside jokes, party dynamics, and moments from the game table.

As Hill prepared to step into a new chapter, she sought a home for Storymakers' designs that would ensure the community lived on. "Kingdom of Threads' lighthearted, colorful artwork felt like a perfect fit," she said. "But what sealed it were the values—compassion, inclusion, and supporting each other. I knew Storymakers would thrive there."

"Storymakers' line allows us to bridge the space between book lovers and gamers," Brennan said. "We're honored to help these designs reach new adventurers."

While Storymakers' TTRPG products will be rebranded within Kingdom of Threads, the Storymakers Trading Co. brand name will continue under new owner, Marie Criddle, and focus on the fantasy style state map collection started by Hill.

Storymakers' TTRPG products are now available at kingdomofthreads.com and select retail partners.

