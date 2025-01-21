Kingdom Story Company's Podcast The Storytellers With Andrew Erwin Season Two Finale with Exclusive Mel Gibson Interview

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom Story Company's podcast The Storytellers, hosted by acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Erwin, wraps a powerful second season featuring an exclusive, in-depth interview with legendary actor and director Mel Gibson. In this captivating and candid episode, Gibson opens up about his life, legacy, and career, offering listeners unparalleled insights into the world of storytelling.

In the episode, Gibson discusses his forthcoming Lionsgate film Flight Risk and his upcoming sequel to The Passion of the Christ. He also shares candid stories and life lessons from his experiences with a 12-step program, his faith, and the power of forgiveness. Reflecting on his decades in Hollywood, Gibson shares profound thoughts on his craft, making this a must-listen moment for fans and industry insiders.

"Mel brought such depth and candor to our conversation," says Andrew Erwin, co-founder and CCO of Kingdom Story Company and host of The Storytellers. "He's an icon who has shaped the art of storytelling in so many ways, and this episode gives listeners an extraordinary glimpse into the mind of a true artist."

Season two of The Storytellers is built on its reputation for featuring compelling conversations with some of the biggest names in film and entertainment. This season included interviews with guests such as renowned director Marc Forster (The Kite Runner, Finding Neverland) and Zachary Levi (Shazam!, Chuck), who open up about their lives and careers, along with other influential storytellers who offer unique perspectives on the craft of entertainment.

The Storytellers stands out as a platform where guests share personal stories of faith, creativity, and perseverance and how those intersect with the art of entertainment. Host Andrew Erwin brings his passion for storytelling and filmmaking to each interview, providing a fresh perspective on the power of stories that ignite a rush of hope.

Season two of The Storytellers podcast is available on all major podcast platforms.

The Storytellers is available on:

SPOTIFY

IHEART RADIO

APPLE

AMAZON/AUDIBLE

PANDORA

YOUTUBE

The Storytellers is a Kingdom Story Company Production produced by Nick Carey, with production assistance from Ben and Justin Bailey, Jaron Weatherly, Beecher Proch, and executive producers Kevin Downes and Brandon Gregory.

Subscribe to The Storytellers for free on YouTube @kingdomstorycompany or wherever you listen to podcasts. For exclusive first looks at our upcoming films, behind-the-scenes content, and invitations to advanced screenings, join the conversation as a Kingdom Story Company Insider at www.KingdomStoryCompany.com and follow @kingdomstorycompany across all platforms.

For more information about Kingdom Story Company, please visit www.KingdomStoryCompany.com .

About Kingdom Story Company

Kingdom Story Company is the premier destination for making films that ignite a "rush of hope." In partnership with Lionsgate, Kingdom Story Company prioritizes faith, inspiration, and positive impact in storytelling. Films include Jesus Revolution, American Underdog, I Can Only Imagine, Ordinary Angels, Unsung Hero, White Bird, and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, with The Unbreakable Boy and I Can Only Imagine 2 upcoming. For more information about Kingdom Story Company, visit www.KingdomStoryCompany.com

SOURCE Kingdom Story Company