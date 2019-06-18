Kingdom Winds Collective Growth Fueled by Common Purpose

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly formed Kingdom Winds Collective has experienced rapid growth in 2019 and projects an accelerated pace over the coming months. Although Kingdom Winds (the founder and leader of the collective) sees many contributing factors, they believe that it is a shared common purpose that is the single key driver of growth.

The Kingdom Winds Collective is a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, artisans, musicians, podcasters, filmmakers, ministries, and churches that is featured on KingdomWinds.com. Gary and Elizabeth Suess are Co-Founders of Kingdom Winds and the Kingdom Winds Collective.

Kingdom Winds began operations early last year through its Christian book publishing arm—Kingdom Winds Publishing. Several months later, the start-up enterprise formed the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, artisans, musicians, podcasters, filmmakers, and ministries. This was followed by the launch of KingdomWinds.com—a groundbreaking multimedia digital publishing platform and marketplace featuring the works and products of the collective.

"Our tagline speaks to the most fundamental mission of Kingdom Winds," offered Beth Suess, Co-Founder of Kingdom Winds and the Kingdom Winds Collective. "'Dispersing God-Inspired Works' is at the heart of all that we do, including the vision that prompted this journey that we are on."

"As we personally went through the process of writing and publishing our own book, it raised our awareness of a significant shift in market dynamics, the competitive landscape, and various trends that served to create a great void," explained, President and Co-Founder, Gary Suess. "Principally, e-commerce and technology enabled great growth in content creation, yet these works were largely failing to reach the intended audience."

Most basically, by aggregating content and following, Kingdom Winds is able to drive exponentially greater exposure and reach than what creatives and ministries could achieve on their own.

"Although Kingdom Winds offers a variety of financial and other strategic benefits, we have found that a shared purpose to advance the Kingdom and the desire to reach more people are the prime motivators for Christian creatives and ministries to join Kingdom Winds Collective," added Beth. "Through alliance, we can all attain greater influence while maintaining individual callings."

"We believe that we have been called to participate in a movement that is already underway," stated Gary. "We see God moving in very powerful ways, calling creatives to use their gifts for His purpose and glory. Our calling is to assist them in their journey while providing a platform to extend their reach, influence, and success."

"Finding and recruiting new, emerging, and established talent to join with us are fundamental to what we do, both now and in the future," said Gary. "We are continually searching for gifted creatives both deserving a larger audience and whose addition will strengthen the collective."

Kingdom Winds recently announced plans to expand and intensify its recruiting efforts along with a special package of Early Entry incentives. Christian creatives, ministries, and churches interested in joining the collective can learn more, connect, or apply at KingdomWindsCollective.com.

"We invite everyone to visit KingdomWinds.com to find great content and products produced by our collective and experience this unique platform first-hand," concluded Elizabeth. "We believe you will be inspired, encouraged, informed, and entertained by the works of our gifted members."

Kingdom Winds LLC, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a multifaceted start-up enterprise dedicated to empowering, supporting, and propelling Christian creatives and ministries. At the core is KingdomWinds.com, our innovative digital platform that integrates rich content with an Amazon-style marketplace to showcase works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, musicians, podcast producers, filmmakers, and ministries. We surround this with Kingdom-focused service offerings, including publishing, marketing, web design, event management, and consulting. Our mission is to advance the Kingdom through the power of alliance, value-added support, and providing a platform to expand reach, influence, and success.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Suess, Co-Founder

214973@email4pr.com

704.293.3843

SOURCE Kingdom Winds

Related Links

https://kingdomwinds.com

