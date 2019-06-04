Kingdom Winds Continues Development of Groundbreaking Christian Website

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom Winds continues to expand and build the capabilities of its groundbreaking digital publishing and marketplace platform that features the works of a newly formed alliance of Christian creatives and ministries. The South Carolina-based start-up launched KingdomWinds.com late last year with plans for a series of enhancements throughout 2019.

Kingdom Winds continues to make advancements in building a more robust multimedia platform with the launch of Kingdom Winds Radio and Kingdom Winds Broadcast as well as plans to roll out Kingdom Winds Radio in the coming months. Kingdom Winds Co-Founders, Gary and Elizabeth Suess, lead the development and growth of the groundbreaking Christian platform and the Kingdom Winds Collective.

"The over-arching Kingdom Winds concept and design is quite extensive and multidimensional, so our strategy has always been predicated on the ongoing evolution and enhancement of both the platform itself as well as our business offerings," explained President and Co-Founder Gary Suess. "Our plan was to get to market and commence operations with a foundation that we felt good about, but then pursue a bigger, broader vision."

To that end, Kingdom Winds began operations early last year with its Christian book publishing arm and then formed the Kingdom Winds Collective several months later—a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, artisans, musicians, podcasters, filmmakers, and ministries. The collective is central to the business model and the primary contributor of digital content and the online marketplace products.

"We were very intentional in starting out with a limited group of collective members, all of whom were primarily writers," added Co-Founder Elizabeth Suess. "This best aligned with our capabilities at that time and helped ease us into operations. You could say that we wanted to walk before we ran."

Kingdom Winds moved into 2019, however, with very succinct plans to build-out and diversify both the digital platform and collective itself. Elizabeth focused on leading the recruitment efforts while Gary simultaneously focused on leading the development work.

"A huge part of the strategic focus for the year centered on building our multimedia capabilities and design appeal while expanding and diversifying the collective," offered Gary. "We have been blessed to have made tremendous progress on both fronts as well as have them align so well."

In 2019, Kingdom Winds has officially launched two integrated sub-platforms to better support podcasting and streaming video. Elizabeth interjected, "We are very excited about the roll out of Kingdom Winds Radio and Kingdom Winds Broadcast along with bringing onboard many new collective members who are producing outstanding podcasts and video content. In conjunction with the launch of this destination spot for streaming video, we also rolled out Kingdom Winds Church Stream and our Church Partner program."

"Similarly, we are very excited about the work that's currently underway to develop a parallel sub-platform to better support and showcase music," added Gary. "We anticipate Kingdom Winds Music to be rolled out this summer, which will be preceded by intensified efforts to bring talented musicians into the collective."

Furthermore, Kingdom Winds has recently pulled the curtain up on some other major development work. This includes site enhancements to support and streamline the ability to provide fulfillment services for collective member marketplace sales. Additionally, Kingdom Winds just unveiled a major redesign of its Etsy-style marketplace to improve shopper experience and better showcase member's products.

"Despite the intense efforts on these major projects, we have been able to (and will always) maintain focus on continuous improvement in all that we do," said Elizabeth. "We have continued to make significant strides in all areas of our operations as well as the overall usability and appeal of Kingdom Winds."

Christian creatives, ministries, and churches interested in joining the collective can learn more, connect, or apply at KingdomWindsCollective.com. Kingdom Winds is actively scouting to find both established and emerging creatives to join the collective but welcomes all inquiries and applications for consideration.

"And, of course, we invite everyone to visit KingdomWinds.com to find great content and products produced by our collective and experience this unique platform first-hand," concluded Elizabeth. "You will be inspired, encouraged, informed, and entertained by the works of our gifted members."

Kingdom Winds LLC, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a multifaceted start-up enterprise dedicated to empowering, supporting, and propelling Christian creatives and ministries. At the core is KingdomWinds.com, our innovative digital platform that integrates rich content with an Amazon-style marketplace to showcase works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, musicians, podcast producers, filmmakers, and ministries. We surround this with Kingdom-focused service offerings, including publishing, marketing, web design, event management, and consulting. Our mission is to advance the Kingdom through the power of alliance, value-added support, and providing a platform to expand reach, influence, and success.

