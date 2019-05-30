Kingdom Winds Unveils Exciting New Marketplace Design

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingdom Winds, the rapidly growing start-up Christian platform and alliance, has unveiled an exciting new design for its online marketplace. The refreshed look was rolled out as part of a series of development projects planned for this year.

Gary and Elizabeth Suess are Co-Founders of Kingdom Winds and the Kingdom Winds Collective. Kingdom Winds has unveiled a comprehensive redesign of its marketplace to enhance shopper experience and better showcase its collective member stores and products.

The innovative KingdomWinds.com platform that integrates digital multimedia publishing with an Amazon or Etsy-style marketplace was launched at the end of 2018. The destination website primarily features the works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a talented group of Christian authors, artists, artisans, musicians, podcasters, filmmakers, ministries, and churches.

"There are many facets to Kingdom Winds, so our plan has always been to continually build upon and evolve the foundation to better serve both our members and online community," explained Gary Suess, President and Co-Founder. "After months of planning and work, we are very excited to introduce a much more robust and appealing marketplace design."

"The Marketplace Homepage provides both a gateway to the individual stores of our members as well as a very elegant showcase for their outstanding offerings," added Co-Founder Elizabeth Suess. "Everything from the layout to the design to the navigation to the functionality have been upgraded—which all contribute to enhancing our shoppers' experience and better representing our collective members."

"From our members perspective, the new design creates greater exposure and visibility of their products and stores," said Gary. "Carousels dedicated to different purposes will also help to present the products that shoppers are seeking or might be of particular interest at any given time depending upon the season, what's trending, popularity, what's on sale, etc. Shoppers interested in specific products or member offerings can easily find them through the category sub-menu, search, or going directly to a member's individual store."

The Kingdom Winds Marketplace can be accessed through the main menu of Kingdomwinds.com or directly via the domain http://kingdomwindsmarketplace.com. The marketplace is comprised of dedicated stores individually operated by Kingdom Winds Collective members under the framework and management of Kingdom Winds. Products include books, art, home goods, apparel, music, jewelry, videos, and more.

"Another important design element of KingdomWinds.com, particularly for collective members, but also for all our visitors, is that the online marketplace is truly integrated with the digital publishing platform," added Gary. "Member products are presented alongside of their published content and can be purchased with just a few clicks."

Elizabeth further elaborated, "Many of the products in our marketplace today are unique and not readily available in other retail outlets as they are handcrafted and sold directly by artists and artisans in the Kingdom Winds Collective. Our ministry members also sell products to help build awareness and raise funds. Of course, the marketplace offers an excellent place to showcase and sell our collective members' books, both those published by other houses as well as those produced directly by Kingdom Winds Publishing."

Christian creatives, ministries, and churches interested in learning more about or joining the Kingdom Winds Collective should visit KingdomWindsCollective.com. "We have created this site specifically for current and prospective collective members to provide a wide array of information, answer questions, and make it easy to reach us," explained Elizabeth. "We have also incorporated a blog filled with helpful and encouraging content aimed towards and relevant to creatives and ministries."

"And, of course, we invite everyone to visit KingdomWinds.com to find compelling content and check out the newly renovated marketplace," concluded Gary.

Kingdom Winds LLC, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is a multifaceted start-up enterprise dedicated to empowering, supporting, and propelling Christian creatives and ministries. At the core is KingdomWinds.com, our innovative digital platform that integrates rich content with an Amazon-style marketplace to showcase works of the Kingdom Winds Collective—a formal alliance of Christian authors, artists, musicians, podcast producers, filmmakers, and ministries. We surround this with Kingdom-focused service offerings, including publishing, marketing, web design, event management, and consulting. Our mission is to advance the Kingdom through the power of alliance, value-added support, and providing a platform to expand reach, influence, and success.

