KINGFA Showcases at CHINAPLAS 2026

Shape • Circular • Invent: Driving a Sustainable Future

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 21, 2026, the 38th International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries (CHINAPLAS 2026) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai. KINGFA, a global leader in advanced materials, presents its latest innovations under the theme "Shape • Circular • Invent", showcasing its strategic advancements in enabling quality living, accelerating low-carbon transition, and advancing frontier technologies.

As the opening year of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), KINGFA is working with global partners across the value chain to explore new pathways for advanced materials and unlock sustainable growth opportunities. During the exhibition, KINGFA will host a series of industry forums focused on sustainability and innovation, while presenting innovative material solutions designed for emerging industries.

Shape: Expanding Material Potential to Enable Better Living and Industrial Advancement

With deep expertise in material science and applications, KINGFA delivers integrated solutions across diverse industries and real-world scenarios, bringing advanced materials closer to everyday life and industrial growth. In consumer electronics, we have introduced lightweight, impact-resistant materials with refined finishes, helping products achieve both high performance and premium design. In educational toys, we prioritize safety and sustainability, offering eco-friendly materials that meet evolving expectations for quality and health. For smart home applications, our high-performance polymers, combining weather resistance, flame retardancy, and refined tactile qualities, enhance durability while elevating product aesthetics. In the cable and connectivity sector, our special engineering plastics with excellent insulation and high-temperature resistance help ensure stable and efficient transmission of power and data, supporting reliable infrastructure performance. Through continuous innovation, KINGFA connects material science with real-world applications, enabling improved quality of life and supporting industrial upgrading.

Circular: Advancing Decarbonization Through a Green Material Ecosystem

As global momentum toward carbon peak and neutrality accelerates, KINGFA leverages decades of technological expertise to deliver low-carbon and sustainable material solutions that support downstream industries in achieving greener and high-quality growth.

In high-performance recycled materials, we have pioneered an integrated "AI-powered sorting plus green cleaning" process that increases the purity of recycled HDPE flakes to 99.9%, providing high-quality feedstock for sectors such as personal care and packaging. In bio-based materials, the successful industrialization of key raw materials, including bio-based succinic acid and BDO, has enabled KINGFA to establish a fully integrated industrial chain spanning bio-based monomers, polymerization, and modification. These capabilities provide renewable alternatives to petroleum-based materials across packaging, 3D printing, automotive, and toy manufacturing applications. At CHINAPLAS 2026, KINGFA introduces an innovative bio-based and home-compostable PBS extrusion coating material solution. With advantages including reduced coating weight, high-speed processing compatibility, resistance to high and low temperatures, strong oil resistance, and excellent surface tension adaptability, this material supports the packaging industry's transition toward more sustainable production.

Looking toward 2030, we continue to pursue our "Three One-Million Goals": producing one million tons of green plastics, recycling one million tons of plastic waste, and manufacturing one million tons of recycled plastics. Through end-to-end solutions covering recycling, product design, production, and traceability, we provide internationally certified low-carbon materials and offer lifecycle carbon footprint calculation services, helping value chain partners accelerate their transition toward sustainable growth.

Invent: Expanding Substitution Potential to Unlock New Industrial Possibilities

Aligned with the 15th Five-Year Plan's focus on fostering emerging and future industries, KINGFA continues to expand the application frontier of advanced materials through forward-looking innovation and collaborative R&D with industry leaders. By advancing cross-sector substitution solutions such as plastics replacing steel, wood, and other conventional materials, KINGFA provides new material foundations for strategic emerging industries.

In next-generation information technology, our high-performance electronic and electrical materials support AI, big data, IoT, and 5G/6G communications, ensuring reliable high-speed data transmission and enabling smart city applications. In the new energy sector, our special engineering plastics with excellent resistance to high temperatures and high pressure provide critical safeguards for energy storage systems, photovoltaic modules, and battery systems. Driven by the rapid growth of new energy vehicles, we introduce a portfolio of advanced solutions, including continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composites, semi-aromatic polyamides, and radar wave-transparent materials. These innovations deliver lightweight performance through plastics replacing steel, while strengthening the safety of vehicle electrification and intelligent functionality. As embodied intelligence gains momentum, our high-flow LCP and carbon fiber composites provide lightweight yet highly robust structural support for intelligent devices, empowering next-generation smart terminals. In the rapidly emerging low-altitude economy, our high-performance nylon, flame-retardant polyesters, and thermoset composites have already gained market adoption in applications such as consumer drones and agricultural UAVs, enabling breakthroughs in both performance and efficiency.

Amid disruptions in global crude oil logistics that are putting pressure on raw material availability, supply chain resilience has become increasingly critical for industries. Over the past 33 years, KINGFA has established long-term strategic partnerships with leading global suppliers of key raw materials. With in-house synthesis capabilities and a "global plus local" supply framework supported by diversified technical pathways, we have built a robust supply assurance network to help customers navigate uncertainty together.

Driven by continuous innovation, KINGFA remains committed to advancing material science, unlocking new possibilities across industries, and contributing to the high-quality development of the advanced materials sector.

From April 21 to 24, visit KINGFA at Booth C66, Hall 7.2, National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai, to explore cutting-edge material innovations and application solutions, and discover opportunities that shape the future.

(Note: KINGFA's material applications in emerging sectors such as embodied intelligence and the low-altitude economy remain at an early stage of development. These businesses currently account for a relatively small share of total revenue and have not yet become stable sources of profit growth. Potential risks include technological iteration, fluctuations in downstream demand, and intensifying market competition. Investors are advised to carefully assess these risks and make prudent decisions.)

SOURCE KINGFA