Kingfisher Capital bolsters senior talent with the hiring of PGA TOUR, Inc. Executive Bill Calfee

In a recent interview Calfee explained, "I have entered another chapter in my career - to deliver a results-based, integrated wealth management solution to investors who need to move away from the outdated bank and brokerage model." Calfee continued, "I have done business with this firm personally for nearly 20 years and am honored to now be a part of their team."

Kingfisher is a leading, privately owned, and independently managed financial services firm dedicated to serving select families and institutions. For nearly three decades, Kingfisher has helped clients formulate goals, anticipate and manage risks, and solve complex problems within their personal, business, and philanthropic enterprises.

Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer Alex Miles said, "Calfee's extraordinary career reflects the individual discipline required of a professional athlete and the collaborative leadership necessary to run a division of a world-class company. We are thrilled to add his skillset and experience to our team."

A two-time All-American golfer at the University of Maryland, Bill graduated cum laude with a degree in Economics before competing on The PGA TOUR, leading the TOUR in average driving distance in 1982. As a member of the Anheuser-Busch Michelob team, he developed key corporate relationships. After his playing career, Mr. Calfee managed his own investment consulting business within Integrated Resources, Inc. for 7 years. He was recruited to The PGA TOUR by former COO Charlie Zink in 1991 as Director of Player Benefits and Services and joined Finchem's Executive Team four years later. Calfee most recently served as President of The WEB.COM TOUR.

Director of Wealth Services, Nicole Brandon, added, "Bill brings an enthusiasm and authenticity to our firm that reflects his desire to help people make smarter financial decisions to achieve their security, lifestyle and legacy goals. His career has come full circle."

