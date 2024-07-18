Kingland Enhances Data Privacy and Security

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa and AMES, Iowa and FORT MYERS, Fla., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading enterprise data, risk, and compliance software provider, is proud to announce enhancements in data privacy and security, as evidenced by its achievement of several key certifications as part of its audit review cycle with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO): ISO 27701, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018. This year's audit also resulted in Kingland's renewing of ISO 27001, which covers the general aspects of information security.

The addition of these certifications demonstrates Kingland's dedication to maintaining high standards of excellence in security, data privacy, and cloud data protection for our clients.

ISO 27017 ensures that Kingland has implemented effective cloud security controls. This certification establishes measures, including encryption and access control, to protect sensitive information in the cloud. This certification ensures client data is securely stored and processed in cloud.

ISO 27018 ensures that Kingland prioritizes the protection of personal data in compliance with privacy standards within cloud environments. This certification enhances trust, reduces legal risks, and strengthens overall data security practices in cloud computing environments.

ISO 27701 ensures responsible and secure management of personal data in accordance with global standards, such as GDPR. This certification builds trust with our clients, demonstrating that the firm is committed to safeguarding sensitive personal data. Personal information data breaches and leaks can damage a company's reputation and lead to financial losses. ISO 27701 helps mitigate these risks by providing a framework for identifying and resolving potential vulnerabilities in data handling processes.

Alex Olson, Executive Vice President, explains, "We serve the largest public accounting and financial services firms in the world – they expect their data protected. These certifications provide confidence to our clients that our processes and technology are enterprise class for data privacy and security."

To learn more about Kingland's focus on security, visit https://www.kingland.com/devops-security .

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software using a suite of products and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use Kingland Products for data management, risk management, regulatory compliance, & data refinement. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com .

Delivering Confidence to Make the World Work Better.

SOURCE Kingland