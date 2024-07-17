Kingland Expands Public Accounting Leadership with Wally Gregory

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems is pleased to announce that Wally Gregory has joined Kingland's leadership team as Executive Vice President, Industry Strategy. Wally has spent over 30 years at Deloitte, most recently as the Global Regulatory Leader and a senior partner. In this capacity he was responsible for strategy, quality control, monitoring, reporting and engagement with international regulators, standard setters, professional bodies, and investor groups worldwide. Prior to that he served as the Global Independence and Conflicts Leader, as well as the Deputy Chief Risk Officer of the US firm. Wally will continue his roles on the PIOB Standard Setting Boards Nominating Committee and the AICPA Governing Council.

Wally Gregory joins Kingland as Executive Vice President, Industry Strategy

Kingland specializes in enterprise software and high expertise services for the most integral public accounting, banking and capital markets, insurance, and healthcare companies. Kingland CEO David Kingland sees a strong future with the addition of Gregory. "Wally represents our continued commitment and investment in growing Kingland and delivering best in class expertise for our clients." Mr. Gregory's long-standing experience with the dynamics of global services, regulatory best practices, and transformations will help Kingland continue to develop and expand the software and services used by the top public accounting firms in the world.

Kingland President and Chief Revenue Officer Tony Brownlee remarked: "The addition of Wally to Kingland reaffirms our commitment to delivering deep expertise and the world's most complete risk and regulatory compliance solutions to the public accounting industry." Since its inception in 1992, Kingland has grown and is recognized as one of the leading providers of data, risk, and compliance software in the world. "The Kingland culture, the people, the track record, and the opportunity to help industry leaders transform their policies, processes, and systems to protect and grow their firms are just some of the reasons I'm excited to join Kingland. I'm looking forward to helping firms around the world manage their businesses with excellence and professionalism – cornerstones of the Kingland culture," says Mr. Gregory.

