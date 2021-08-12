Kingland Hires Chief Product Officer To Drive Product Investment
Matt Kuo Brings 14 Years of SaaS Success to Kingland
Aug 12, 2021, 07:00 ET
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland, the leading provider of data platform solutions for the world's most integral companies, announced that Chief Product Officer Matt Kuo has joined the company. Kuo boasts product leadership experience with Apple, IBM, CNN, AutoQuotes, and more.
"Matt's vision, a proven playbook for taking new software products to market, and creativity, are essential as we continue to invest in software that helps our clients manage, automate, and use critical data," says Kingland President Tony Brownlee. "He embodies our Kingland core values and will be a great fit on our leadership team."
Last year, much of the growth experienced by Kingland clients and other large, integral companies highlighted complex data issues associated with large, diverse customer bases, silos of data throughout the enterprise, and mission-critical operations.
Kuo has a strong history of identifying new opportunities and driving the creation of new products with great brands. He has deep knowledge and experience in corporate and startup environments and has developed world-class product organizations.
"I'm excited to join the Kingland team to help bring software products to market that enable our clients to better leverage data to grow their businesses. Kingland has a proven technology platform as well as a culture of dedication and innovation that will drive the creation of amazing product offerings," says Kuo.
About Kingland
Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use the Kingland Platform for data management, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to grow their business and protect their reputation securely. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com.
SOURCE Kingland
