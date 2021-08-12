Kingland Hires Chief Product Officer To Drive Product Investment

Kuo has a strong history of identifying new opportunities and driving the creation of new products with great brands. Tweet this

Last year, much of the growth experienced by Kingland clients and other large, integral companies highlighted complex data issues associated with large, diverse customer bases, silos of data throughout the enterprise, and mission-critical operations.

Kuo has a strong history of identifying new opportunities and driving the creation of new products with great brands. He has deep knowledge and experience in corporate and startup environments and has developed world-class product organizations.

"I'm excited to join the Kingland team to help bring software products to market that enable our clients to better leverage data to grow their businesses. Kingland has a proven technology platform as well as a culture of dedication and innovation that will drive the creation of amazing product offerings," says Kuo.

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use the Kingland Platform for data management, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly regulated clients discover new ways to grow their business and protect their reputation securely. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com .

