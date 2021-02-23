Kingland Partners with Abry; Significant Growth on the Horizon

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading provider of enterprise data software, announced today the completion of a strategic partnership and minority investment with Abry Partners. The investment and partnership will support continued growth and expansion of Kingland's software solutions. Houlihan Lokey was the exclusive advisor to Kingland on the investment.

Founded by David Kingland in 1992, Kingland has grown to become one of the premier providers of software used to manage data and comply with regulations around the globe. The Kingland Platform's powerful data management, data automation, and data discovery software can be deployed anywhere in the world through its highly secure, advanced cloud infrastructure. With more than 600,000 business users operating in 160 countries and billions of data records managed, integral companies around the world trust Kingland to deliver.

David Kingland, Chairman and Chief Innovation Officer of the company, states that the partnership with Abry will provide strategic support for the next phase of growth. "We've innovated and built this business over nearly 30 years and have doubled the size of our business the last five years. I'm proud of the company we've built, the clients we serve, and our Kingland team. We solve some of the hardest problems in data and technology, and Abry will be a tremendous partner for our next phase of growth."

Through this partnership, Kingland expects to significantly increase its investment in new products and workforce. Tony Brownlee, President of Kingland, leads the company's expansion. "Our clients are some of the largest, most regulated and data-intensive companies in the world. We are investing significantly in software that helps them unlock the value of data and comply with complex global regulations. From our work in financial services and public accounting to retail and healthcare, there is significant demand to use software and data for large-scale business transformation. Partnering with Abry will enhance our ability to innovate, develop new products, and deliver industry-specific capabilities for our clients."

Kingland CEO Todd Rognes emphasizes there will be no changes to the management team of Kingland. "We have a strong leadership team who has built this business, is invested in the company, and is committed to continuing to build great software and delivering for our clients the Kingland way. If you ask our leaders, they'll say we're only getting started." Azra Kanji and Chris Ritchie from Abry will join the Kingland board of directors. Azra Kanji remarks, "We have been blown away by the depth and breadth of Kingland's product offerings, which are tackling some of the most complex data management and governance issues we have come across. We are thrilled to be partnering with the Kingland team and are excited to support the business during the next phase of growth and innovation."

About Kingland

Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software solutions using its Kingland Platform and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use the Kingland Platform for data management, risk management, and regulatory compliance. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com .

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across its active funds. For more information about Abry, please visit www.abry.com .

SOURCE Kingland

Related Links

http://www.kingland.com

