Kingland Recognized as Top Software Development Technology Company

News provided by

Kingland

17 Nov, 2023, 07:15 ET

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa and FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingland Systems ("Kingland"), a leading provider of enterprise software for data, risk, and compliance, was recognized by the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) as the 2023 Software Development Technology Company of the Year. The award, celebrated at TAI's 18th annual Prometheus Awards recognizes Kingland's talented team and commitment to provide critical software and expertise to some of the world's largest companies.

"The work we do and software we develop really does reduce risk and add so much value for our clients… but it's hard to see that sometimes locally here in Iowa," said Kingland President, Tony Brownlee. "It's truly humbling for our teams to be recognized for the powerful software we develop, and impact we make in the world." Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Iowa, Kingland has demonstrated a long-lasting commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation with team members in Iowa and other locations around the world.

Kingland software and services are designed for large enterprises who operate in data-intensive, highly regulated industries. The big banks, regulators, public accounting firms, and insurance companies trust Kingland to deliver enterprise software to help them confidently run their businesses using data.  

About Kingland
Kingland is a leading provider of enterprise-class software using a suite of products and teams of data and technology experts. The world's largest stock exchanges, financial institutions, public accounting firms, and other Fortune 500 companies use Kingland Products for data management, risk management, regulatory compliance, & data refinement. Since 1992, Kingland has helped data-intensive, highly-regulated clients discover new ways to securely grow their business and protect their reputation. For more information about Kingland, please visit www.kingland.com.

Delivering Confidence to Make the World Work Better. 

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kingland

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.