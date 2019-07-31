Kingmade Jerky, PGA TOUR announce new marketing partnership

In 2012, Kingmade Founder Jeff King began creating jerky recipes in his home kitchen in McKinney, Texas, and within a few weeks, he brought his beef jerky out to the course as a snack for himself. "A couple of players tried it and said it was the best jerky they had ever tasted and a few weeks later, other players were asking for my jerky and started sending me flavor ideas," King said. "I worked hard to refine the recipes that players had given me to make the healthiest, best-tasting jerky ever. Demand soared and realized I was onto something big."

"Kingmade Jerky is a natural fit for the PGA TOUR and our players," said Matt Iofredo, Vice President of Licensing & Merchandising PGA TOUR. "We share a commitment to health, active lifestyles and quality, and we look forward to working together with Kingmade to share this product with our fans."

Bushwood Investment Partners, LLC recently provided a round of growth capital for Kingmade. "We were excited by the opportunity to participate in a high-growth category, with products that are best in class in both taste and nutritional value," said Tom Ponder, General Partner of Bushwood and CEO of Kingmade Jerky.

As part of the PGA TOUR's Official Marketing Partner program, Kingmade Jerky will activate the partnership at key tournaments, including during the upcoming FedExCup Playoffs, and be featured on PGATOUR.COM, SiriusXM Radio and via the TPC Network.

About Kingmade Jerky

Started by a caddie and refined to nourish and fuel his players, Kingmade Jerky's premium snacks are not only delicious and tender, they're also healthy, which has created a diehard following from some of the world's top golfers and garnered support from the PGA TOUR. Kingmade Jerky only uses top-quality ingredients — including premium, grass-fed flank steak, which requires far less salt and sugar to deliver a tender, flavorful, top-quality snack that stands out from the pack. Kingmade Jerky is available in three nutritious flavors: Classic, Buffalo and Sweet Chili.

About PGA TOUR Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion. The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM.

