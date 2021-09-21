Kingmakers Rebrands to Virtual Board Games For Corporate Team Bonding Experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio-based Kingmakers officially relaunched as a virtual team bonding experience for business leaders who understand the value of investing in radical employee care. With the future of workplaces rapidly changing how we interact with coworkers, the company looks toward intentional, engaging play, reenergizing team dynamics by disrupting the workday status quo. Through facilitation and customized board game-centered experiences, Kingmakers enhances joy, connection, and inclusion for companies with hybrid and remote employees.

Founded by Malika Jacobs, Kingmakers started as a brick-and-mortar board game parlour in Columbus, Ohio in 2014. Adapting to COVID-19 restrictions, Kingmakers pivoted the physical location, adapting board gameplay to the virtual space. With offices rapidly closing, the Kingmakers team recognized the need to maintain workplace engagement and redesigned their in-person corporate team bonding experience for hybrid environments.

"The changes the pandemic brought into the workforce permanently shifted workplace dynamics," said Malika Jacobs, CEO and Founder of Kingmakers. "The need for workplace engagement has become essential, making employee satisfaction a top priority for team leaders and human resources professionals. This, coupled with other societal shifts, means that we all need to reimagine our priorities, policies, and tools when it comes to engaging our remote teams.

Kingmakers is an innovative approach to a common workplace event—team bonding—that uses technology as a tool for their virtual platform to change the way we interact with each other at work. Board games bring people together, and at the heart of the service, Kingmakers is dedicated to creating real human connections.

About Kingmakers:

Kingmakers offers transformative team bonding experiences for business leaders who understand the value of investing in radical employee care. Through facilitation and board gameplay, Kingmakers' virtual, participant-centered experiences enhance joy, connection, and inclusion. After six years of serving both public and corporate clients, in 2020 Kingmakers shifted its focus exclusively to team leaders addressing challenges of engagement, morale, and wellbeing during a time of profound changes in the workforce. Learn more about how Kingmakers is supporting a better workplace at kingmakersfun.com.

