Kingold Jewelry Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WUHAN CITY, China, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced that the Company will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders at 10:00 AM local time on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the Kingold Jewelry Corporate Center, No. 8 Han Huang Road, Jiang'an District, Wuhan, China. Stockholders of record on October 22, 2018 will be entitled to vote at this meeting.

About Kingold Jewelry, Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), centrally located in Wuhan City, one of China's largest cities, was founded in 2002 and today is one of China's leading designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments, and investment-oriented products. The Company sells both directly to retailers as well as through major distributors across China. Kingold has received numerous industry awards and has been a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange since 2003. For more information, please visit www.kingoldjewelry.com.

