Kingold Jewelry Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Closing Bid Price

WUHAN, China, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced that it has received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"), indicating that Kingold has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum closing bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, pursuant to the Listing Rules. Nasdaq indicated within its letter that since the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), this matter is now closed.

About Kingold Jewelry, Inc.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), centrally located in Wuhan City, one of China's largest cities, was founded in 2002 and today is one of China's leading designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments, and investment-oriented products. The Company sells both directly to retailers as well as through major distributors across China. Kingold has received numerous industry awards and has been a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange since 2003. For more information, please visit www.kingoldjewelry.com.

