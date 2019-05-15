Kingold Jewelry Reports Financial Results for The First Quarter 2019

WUHAN, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

2019 First Quarter Financial Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)

Net sales were approximately $453.5 million , compared to approximately $539.5 million in the prior year period.

, compared to approximately in the prior year period. Processed a total of 22 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, compared to 23.3 tons in the first quarter 2018.

Net income was approximately $6.4 million , or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of approximately $13.2 million , or $0.20 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Outlook for 2019

The Company reiterates its guidance of processing between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2019.

Management Commentary

Mr. Zhihong Jia, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "In the first quarter of 2019, both of Kingold's operational and financial performances were affected by China's economic slowdown, which negatively impacted our customers' purchases of gold products and it was not until the end of the first quarter that the market gradually warmed up. Every time when Kingold encounters the impact from challenging environment, we have always maintained a positive attitude and focused on our product research and development. We believe in our ability of providing good quality products to meet consumer demand once the market picks up, which is a key strength of Kingold."

2019 FIRST QUARTER OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Metric Tons of Gold Processed

Three Months Ended:

March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018

Volume % of Total Volume % of Total Branded* 11.2 50.9% 13.0 55.8% Customized** 10.8 49.1% 10.3 44.2% Total 22.0 100% 23.3 100%











* Branded Production: The Company acquires gold from the Shanghai Gold Exchange to produce branded products. ** Customized Production: Clients who purchase customized products supply gold to the Company for processing.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company processed a total of 22.0 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 11.2 metric tons, representing 50.9% of total gold processed, and customized production was 10.8 metric tons, representing 49.1% of total gold processed in the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company processed a total of 23.3 metric tons, of which branded production was 13.0 metric tons, or 55.8% of the total gold processed, and customized production was 10.3 metric tons, or 44.2% of total gold processed.

2019 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL REVIEW

N e t Sales

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $453.5 million, a decrease of approximately $86.0 million, or 15.9%, from net sales of $539.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

The decrease in net sales was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume of 1.3 metric tons resulting in a revenue decrease of approximately $73.4 million, the currency translation loss of approximately $29.5 million, offset by the revenue increase of approximately $17.0 million as a result of the increase in average unit selling price. The average unit selling price for brand production sales increased from RMB 258.32 per gram in three months ended March 31, 2018 to RMB 266.65 per gram in three months ended March 31, 2019. The average unit selling price for customized production sales increased from RMB 6.84 per gram in three months ended March 31, 2018 to RMB 6.96 per gram in three months ended March 31, 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $55.3 million, compared to $64.2 million for the same period in 2018.

The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume, and the increase in unit cost of raw materials used in production reduced gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2019 as compared to the same period of 2018. The unit cost of branded production sales was RMB 239.7 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2019 while the unit cost of branded production sales was RMB 232.12 per gram for three months ended March 31, 2018. The unit cost of customized production sales was RMB 0.34 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2019 while the unit cost of customized production sales was RMB 0.31 per gram for three months ended March 31, 2018.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was 12.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to 11.9% in the prior year period.

The increase in gross margin was mainly due to the increased average selling price of branded production and customized production sales. The average selling price of branded production was RMB 266.65 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2019, increased by RMB 8.33 or 3.2%, from RMB 258.32 per gram for the same period in 2018. The average selling price of customized production sales was RMB 6.96 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2019, increased by RMB 0.12, or 1.7%, from RMB 6.84 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2018 to RMB 6.96 per gram for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $6.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share based on 66.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share based on 66.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

(i n millions except for percentages) 3/31/2019 12/ 31/2018 % Changed Cash $ 1.0 $ 0.23 335% Inventories $ 163.8 $ 127.0 29% Working Capital $ 919.8 $ 837.3 9.9% Stockholders' Equity $ 632.0 $ 638.3 (1%)

Net cash used in operating activities was $96.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2019, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $211.4 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease of operating cash flows was mainly due to the increase in gold purchases of approximately $33.5 million in order to meet the production demand, the increased gold purchases of approximately $55.8 million in order to pledge such gold as collateral with various financial institutions to obtain additional loans, and the increase in value added tax receivable of $11.7 million and a decrease in income tax payable of approximately $1.2 million and decrease in other tax payable by approximately $2.6 million.

Kingold's net cash from operating activities can fluctuate significantly due to changes in inventories. Other factors that may vary significantly include accounts payable, purchases of gold and income taxes. Looking forward, the Company expects the net cash that it generates from operating activities to continue to fluctuate as the Company's inventories, receivables, accounts payables and the other factors described above change with increased production and the purchase of larger or smaller quantities of raw materials. These fluctuations could cause net cash from operating activities to decrease, even if Kingold's net income grows as the Company continue to expand. Although the Company expects that net cash from operating activities will increase over the long term, it cannot predict how these fluctuations will affect its cash flow in any particular quarter.

OUTLOOK FOR 2019

Based on its existing resources and capacity along with strong demand for 24-karat gold products in China, the Company reiterates its expectation that gold processed will be between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons during 2019.

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)



For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2018







NET SALES $ 453,539,100

$ 539,524,055 COST OF SALES









Cost of sales

(397,991,894)



(474,965,584) Depreciation

(245,740)



(317,665) Total cost of sales

(398,237,634)



(475,283,249) GROSS PROFIT

55,301,466



64,240,806 OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,618,192



2,477,788 Stock compensation expenses

5,364



5,364 Depreciation

82,941



108,829 Amortization, other

2,801



2,973 Lease expense

21,338



67,566 Total operating expenses

2,730,636



2,662,520











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

52,570,830



61,578,286











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)









Interest Income

338,613



376,001 Interest expense, including amortization of financing costs of $2,322,964 and $2,255,066

(44,300,105)



(44,116,880) Total other expenses, net

(43,961,492)



(43,740,879) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

8,609,338



17,837,407 INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)









Current

3,762,171



3,257,474 Deferred

(1,533,412)



1,345,009 Total income tax provision

2,228,759



4,602,483











NET INCOME (LOSS)

6,380,579



13,234,924











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Unrealized loss related to investments in gold, net of tax $ (29,416,040)

$ (18,622,697) Total foreign currency translation gain

16,651,738



13,819,701 Total Other comprehensive loss $ (12,764,302)

$ (4,802,996)











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (6,383,723)

$ 8,431,928 Earnings per share









Basic and diluted $ 0.10

$ 0.20 Weighted average number of shares









Basic

66,113,502



66,113,502 Diluted

66,113,502



66,541,351

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)



March 31,

December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS (Unaudited)















Cash $ 926,028

$ 233,391 Restricted cash

15,705,478



4,798,185 Accounts receivable

-



451,059 Inventories

163,848,955



127,034,673 Investments in gold

2,174,076,950



1,593,557,391 Value added tax recoverable

277,741,555



259,582,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

381,376



87,590 Total current assets

2,632,680,342



1,985,744,613











Property and equipment, net

5,104,757



5,395,330 Restricted cash

1,660,633



7,766,372 Investments in gold

232,428,147



700,225,896 Land use right

402,673



395,719 Other noncurrent assets

519,295



285,768 Total long-term assets

240,115,505



714,069,085 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,872,795,847

$ 2,699,813,698











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES





















Short term loans $ 1,600,320,041

$ 1,034,947,774 Related party loan

74,494,554



72,699,779 Due to related party

4,164,872



3,976,742











Income tax payable

15,443,613



18,504,197 Other taxes payable

2,008,975



2,577,102 Accrued expenses and other payables

16,457,625



15,749,564 Total current liabilities

1,712,889,680



1,148,455,158











Deferred tax liabilities

12,809,830



24,218,911 Other long-term liability

163,887



- Related party loans

348,912,801



373,327,862 Long term loans

166,063,261



515,477,020 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 2,240,839,459

$ 2,061,478,951











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of March 31,

2019 and December 31, 2018

-



- Common stock $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 66,113,502 shares issued and outstanding

as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018

66,113



66,113 Additional paid-in capital

224,298,271



224,292,907 Retained earnings









Unappropriated

359,593,904



353,213,325 Appropriated

967,543



967,543 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

47,030,557



59,794,859 Total Shareholders' Equity

631,956,388



638,334,747 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,872,795,847

$ 2,699,813,698

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (IN US DOLLARS) (UNAUDITED)



For the three months ended March 31,

2019

2018







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 6,380,579

$ 13,234,924 Adjusted to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation

484,271



426,494 Amortization of intangible assets

2,801



2,973 Share based compensation for services and warrants expense

5,364



5,364 Amortization of debt origination costs included in interest expense

2,322,964



2,255,066 Deferred tax provision (benefit)

(1,533,412)



1,345,009 Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable

459,688



786,072 Inventories

(89,285,287)



155,338,325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(515,299)



(608,086) Value added tax recoverable

(11,687,064)



37,013,840 Accrued expenses and other payables

491,789



63,818 Income tax payable

(1,213,932)



2,020,558 Other taxes payable

(2,626,402)



(439,118) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(96,713,940)



211,445,239











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchases of property and equipment

(62,800)



(375,289) Net cash used in investing activities

(62,800)



(375,289)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from short term loans

238,565,607



- Repayments of short term loans

(168,037,342)



(239,183,259) Proceeds from long term loans

105,890,198



220,188,104 Repayments of related party loan – short term

-



(235,915,825) Proceeds from related party loan – long term

10,076,313



335,000,472 Repayments of related party loan – long term

(43,525,506)



(290,176,465) Payment of debt origination fees

(2,200,489)



- Borrowings from related party

196,771



485,179 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

140,965,552



(209,601,794)











EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

(38,694,621)



(2,772,527) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

5,494,191



(1,304,371) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

12,797,948



17,924,397 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 18,292,139

$ 16,620,026











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION









Cash paid for interest expense $ 41,921,367

$ 43,192,416 Cash paid for income tax $ 6,974,183

$ 1,236,915 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Investments in gold transferred to inventories $ 176,670,960

$ 333,328,678 Inventories transferred to investments in gold $ 271,682,171

$ 303,391,045 Unrealized loss on investments in gold $ (29,416,040)

$ (18,622,697) Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 226,472

$ -

SOURCE Kingold Jewelry, Inc.

