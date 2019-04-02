Kingold Jewelry Reports Financial Results for The Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

WUHAN CITY, China, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

2018 Financial and Operating Highlights (all results are compared to prior year)

Net sales were approximately $2.48 billion , increased by 41% from approximately $2.01 billion .

, increased by 41% from approximately . Processed a total of 114.2 metric tons [one metric ton = 35,274 ounces] of 24-karat gold products in 2018, an increase of 10.4% compared to 103.4 metric tons. This result exceeded the Company's previously announced estimate of between 100 metric tons and 110 metric tons.

Gross profit increased by 32% to $264.3 million from $199.9 million .

from . Gross margin was 10.7% compared to 9.9%.

Net income was $49.5 million , or $0.75 per diluted share, increased by 89% from $26.2 million , or $0.39 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share, increased by 89% from , or per diluted share. Book value per diluted share was $9.64 at December 31, 2018 , compared to $5.91 at December 31, 2017 .

2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights (all results compared to prior year period)

Net sales were $631.2 million , compared to $657.1 million .

, compared to . Processed a total of 33.7 metric tons of 24-karat gold products, compared to 31.2 metric tons.

Net income was $9.5 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million , or $0.15 per diluted share.

Outlook for 2019

The Company expects to process between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2019.

Management Commentary

Mr. Zhihong Jia, Chairman and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are proud to have achieved all aspects of financial and operational growth for the year 2018 and surpassed our previously provided processing volume while gaining double-digit percentage growth in all indices. According to the World Gold Council, in 2018 the annual jewelry demand in China increased by 3% as the retail industry continued to expand and innovate. Based on the management's analysis on the gold market trend, Kingold intends to continue to expand market coverage by diversifying our sales channels for gold jewelry and investment products and continue to explore gold investment to further implement our strategic expansion. Meanwhile, Kingold expects to explore both upstream and downstream markets to optimally utilize resources within China's gold industry, thus to advance our Company's position as a leader in furtherance of the gold industry development, along with our peers."

2018 OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Metric Tons of Gold Processed

Three Months Ended:

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

Volume % of Total Volume % of Total Branded* 16.4 48.7% 16.8 53.8% Customized** 17.3 51.3% 14.4 46.2% Total 33.7 100.0% 31.2 100%

Year Ended:

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

Volume % of Total Volume % of Total Branded* 62.9 55.1% 51.5 49.8% Customized** 51.3 44.9% 51.9 50.2% Total 114.2 100.0% 103.4 100.0%



* Branded Production: The Company acquires gold from the Shanghai Gold Exchange to produce branded products. ** Customized Production: Clients who purchase customized products supply gold to the Company for processing.



For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Company processed a total of 33.7 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 16.4 metric tons, representing 48.7% of total gold processed, and customized production was 17.3 metric tons, representing 51.3% of total gold processed in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company processed a total of 31.2 metric tons, of which branded production was 16.8 metric tons, or 53.8% of the total gold processed, and customized production was 14.4 metric tons, or 46.2% of total gold processed.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, Kingold processed a total of 114.2 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 62.9 metric tons, or 55.1% of total gold processed, and customized production was 51.3 metric tons, or 44.9% of total gold processed. In 2017, the Company processed a total of 103.4 metric tons of gold, of which branded production was 51.5 metric tons, or 49.8% of the total, and customized production was 51.9 metric tons, or 50.2% of the total.

2018 FINANCIAL REVIEW

N e t Sales

Net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $631.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately $26 million, or 3.9%, from approximately $657.1 million for the same period in 2017.

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $2.48 billion, an increase of 41% from approximately $2.01 billion reported in the year of 2017. The overall increase was mainly due to the following combined factors: (1) the total sales volume (in terms of quantity sold) for branded production increased from 51.5 metric tons in 2017 to 62.9 metric tons in 2018, causing 11.4 metric tons or 22.1% of increase. However, the average unit selling price for branded production remained stable in 2018, which was RMB 254.8 per gram in 2018, compared to RMB 257.2 per gram in 2018, resulting in a slightly decrease of 0.9%. (2) The total sales volume (in terms of quantity sold) for customized production remained stable in 2018, which was 51.3 metric tons in 2018, compared to 51.8 metric tons in 2017. However, the average unit selling price for customized production increased from RMB 6.38 per gram in 2017 to RMB 6.89 per gram in 2018, causing an 8.1% increase.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $75.1 million, compared to $56.4 million for the same period in 2017.

Gross profit was approximately $264.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to approximately $199.9 million for year of 2017. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to the following factors: (1) the increased sales volume from 103.4 metric tons in 2017 to 114.2 metric tons in 2018, which has impacted the Company's gross profit and gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2018; and (2) the increase in unit selling price of customized productions, which has impacted the gross margin.

Gross Margin

The Company's gross margin was 11.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 8.6% in the prior year period.

The Company's gross margin for the year ended December 31, 2018 was 10.7%, compared to 9.9% in the prior year period. The slight increase was due to above reasons.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $9.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share based on 66.1 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income of $10.5 million in the prior year period, or $0.15 per diluted share based on 66.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the prior year period.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $49.5 million, or $0.75 per diluted share based on 66.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income of approximately $26.2 million in the prior year, or $0.39 per diluted share based on 66.5 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash flow



(i n millions except for percentages) 12/31/201 8 12/31/201 7 % Changed







Cash $ 0.23 $ 5.0 (95.4)% Inventories (gold) $ 127.0 $ 135.0 (5.9)% Working Capital $ 837.3 $ 768.3 9.0% Stockholders' Equity $ 638.3 $ 390.2 63.6%



The net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2018 was approximately $365.7 million, compared to approximately $25.7 million of net cash used in operating activities in 2017. The increase of net cash provided by operating was mainly due to the increase in net income, the decrease in inventory purchased of approximately $205.2 million because approximately $769.3 million of gold for investment was released to inventory and processed during the year ended December 31, 2018, collections from value added tax recoverable of $78.0 million, an increase in income tax payable of $17.6 million, offset by our decrease in other payable and accrued expense of $3.7 million.

Kingold's net cash from operating activities can fluctuate significantly due to changes in inventories. Other factors that may vary significantly include our accounts payable, purchases of gold and income taxes. The Company expects the net cash that it generates from operating activities to continue to fluctuate as the Company's inventories, receivables, accounts payables and the other factors described above change with increased production and the purchase of larger or smaller quantities of raw materials. These fluctuations could cause net cash from operating activities to decrease, even if Kingold's net income grows as the Company continue to expand.

OUTLOOK FOR 2019

Based on its existing resources and capacity along with strong demand for 24-karat gold products in China, the Company believes that its gold sales are expected to be between 110 metric tons and 120 metric tons during 2019. This guidance is based solely on current projected, organic growth.

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN U.S. DOLLARS) UNAUDITED



For the three months ended December 31,

2018

2017 NET SALES $ 631,174,702

$ 657,065,727 COST OF SALES









Cost of sales

(555,777,346)



(600,235,997) Depreciation

(337,266)



(387,406) Total cost of sales

(556,114,612)



(600,623,403)











GROSS PROFIT

75,060,090



56,442,324











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

3,966,740



2,897,969 Stock compensation expenses

5,364



5,364 Depreciation

169,878



77,185 Amortization, other

2,723



2,858 Total operating expenses

4,144,705



2,983,376











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

70,915,385



53,458,948











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)









Other income, net

(984)



484 Interest income

379,157



427,048 Interest expense (Amortization of debt issuance costs $12,247,690) $490,870 of amortization of financing costs for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016 and 2015

(43,794,691)



(39,790,115) Total other expenses, net

(43,416,518)



(39,362,583)











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

27,498,867



14,096,365











INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)









Current

17,757,847



4,682,155 Deferred

240,531



(1,063,593) Total income tax provision

17,998,378



3,618,562











NET INCOME

9,500,489



10,477,803











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Unrealized gain related to investments in gold, net of tax

137,914,883



(17,285,438) Total foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(7,285,556)



9,934,925 Total Other comprehensive gain

54,640,188



(7,350,513)











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 130,629,327

$ 3,127,290











Earnings per share









Basic $ 0.14

$ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.14

$ 0.16











Weighted average number of shares









Basic

66,113,502



66,113,502 Diluted

66,113,502



66,773,097

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the years ended December 31,

2018

2017 NET SALES $ 2,475,666,092

$ 2,009,732,643 COST OF SALES









Cost of sales

(2,210,204,664)



(1,808,612,014) Depreciation

(1,138,650)



(1,193,453) Total cost of sales

(2,211,343,314)



(1,809,805,467)











GROSS PROFIT

264,322,778



199,927,176











OPERATING EXPENSES









Selling, general and administrative expenses

11,564,285



13,444,222 Stock compensation expenses

21,456



33,014 Depreciation

576,840



444,297 Amortization, other

11,426



11,188 Total operating expenses

12,174,007



13,932,721











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

252,148,771



185,994,455











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)









Other income, net

63,449



66,642 Interest income

1,763,595



2,251,972 Interest expense, including $12,247,690 and $10,958,016 of amortization of financing costs for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

(172,692,768)



(152,945,558) Total other expenses, net

(170,865,724)



(150,626,944)











INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

81,283,047



35,367,511











INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)









Current

26,972,159



17,678,757 Deferred

4,764,174



(8,503,898) Total income tax provision

31,736,333



9,174,859











NET INCOME

49,546,714



26,192,652











OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Unrealized gain related to investments in gold, net of tax

81,006,008



58,650,446 Total foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(26,365,820)



22,752,426 Total Other comprehensive gain

54,640,188



81,402,872











COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 104,186,902

$ 107,595,524











Earnings per share









Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.75

$ 0.39











Weighted average number of shares









Basic

66,113,502



66,050,498 Diluted

66,192,537



66,472,046

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017







ASSETS





















Cash $ 233,391

$ 4,997,125 Restricted cash

4,798,185



5,534,551 Accounts receivable

451,059



768,167 Inventories

127,034,673



135,042,713 Investments in gold

1,593,557,391



1,562,943,153 Other current assets and prepaid expenses

87,590



100,592 Value added tax recoverable

259,582,324



353,732,758 Total current assets

1,985,744,613



2,063,119,059











Property and equipment, net

5,395,330



7,299,643 Restricted cash

7,766,372



7,392,721 Investments in gold

700,225,896



957,124,267 Other assets

285,768



302,072 Deferred income tax assets

-



6,677,675 Land use right

395,719



429,915 Total long-term assets

714,069,085



979,226,293 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,699,813,698

$ 3,042,345,352











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES





















Short term loans $ 1,034,947,774

$ 962,101,746 Other payables and accrued expenses

15,749,564



18,913,863 Related party loan

72,699,779



307,389,647 Due to related party, shareholder

3,976,742



2,630,301 Income tax payable

18,504,197



1,208,742 Other taxes payable

2,577,102



2,615,463 Total current liabilities

1,148,455,158



1,294,859,762 Deferred income tax liability

24,218,911



- Related party loans

373,327,862



567,843,066 Long term loans

515,477,020



789,410,137 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,061,478,951



2,652,112,965 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES









EQUITY









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

-



- Common stock $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 66,113,502 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017

66,113



66,113 Additional paid-in capital

224,292,907



80,377,449 Retained earnings









Inappropriate

353,213,325



303,666,611 Appropriated

967,543



967,543 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

59,794,859



5,154,671 Total Equity

638,334,747



390,232,387











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,699,813,698

$ 3,042,345,352

KINGOLD JEWELRY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)



For the years ended December 31,

2018

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 49,546,714

$ 26,192,652 Adjusted to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation

1,715,490



1,637,750 Amortization of intangible assets

11,426



11,188 Share based compensation for services

21,456



33,014 Amortization of debt issuance costs included in interest expense

12,247,690



10,958,016 Deferred tax (benefit) provision

4,764,174



(7,683,962) Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable

286,534



(50,154) Inventories

205,234,765



(7,279,205) Other current assets and prepaid expenses

7,900



620,730 Value added tax recoverable

78,022,977



(60,195,642) Other payables and accrued expenses

(3,736,015)



4,143,958 Customer deposits

(144,978)



185,434 Income tax payable

17,585,797



4,718,786 Other taxes payable

106,862



957,521 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

365,670,792



(25,749,914) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchases of property and equipment

(145,507)



(1,241,172) Investments in gold

-



(551,958,950) Net cash used in investing activities

(145,507)



(553,200,122) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from other loans - short term

214,833,064



170,341,868 Repayments of other loans - short term

(749,080,980)



(304,869,025) Proceeds from other loans - long term

423,197,255



319,668,492 Proceeds from related parties loans – short term

-



295,989,344 Proceeds from related parties loans – long term

545,924,459



821,370,431 Repayments of related parties loans

(791,834,472)



(748,170,175) Payments of loan origination fees

(11,959,140)



(9,572,415) Repayment of third parties loans

-



(29,598,934) (Repayments of) borrowings from related party

1,346,835



(4,738,508) Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-



113,562 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(367,572,979)



510,534,640 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

(3,078,755)



4,662,170 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

(5,126,449)



(63,753,226) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF YEAR

17,924,397



81,677,623 CASH AND RESTRICTED, END OF YEAR $ 12,797,948

$ 17,924,397











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION









Cash paid for interest expense $ 163,182,925

$ 128,823,958 Cash paid for income tax $ 10,262,316

$ 13,091,812











NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Investments in gold obtained in a lease from a related party $ -

$ 133,721,408 Investments in gold transferred to inventories $ 769,308,629

$ 417,937,474 Unrealized gain on investments in gold $ 81,006,008

$ 58,650,446 Forgiveness of debt by shareholder allocated to capital contribution $ 143,894,002

$ -

SOURCE Kingold Jewelry, Inc.