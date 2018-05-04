Kingold Jewelry to Announce 2018 First Quarter Financial Results and Schedules Conference Call on May 11, 2018

WUHAN CITY, China, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingold Jewelry, Inc. ("Kingold" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of China's leading manufacturers and designers of high quality 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments and investment-oriented products, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the market closes on Thursday, May 10, 2018, and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Conference Call Details
Friday, May 11, 2018, 8:30 a.m. ET
The dial-in numbers are:
Live Participant Dial In (Toll Free): +1-877-407-9038
Live Participant Dial In (International): +1-201-493-6742
The conference call will also be webcast live. To listen to the call, please go to the Investor Relations section of Kingold's website at www.kingoldjewelry.com, or click on the following link: http://kingoldjewelry.equisolvewebcast.com/q1-2018.
The Company will also have an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format on its homepage prior to the conference call.
About Kingold Jewelry, Inc.
Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI), centrally located in Wuhan City, one of China's largest cities, was founded in 2002 and today is one of China's leading designers and manufacturers of 24-karat gold jewelry, ornaments, and investment-oriented products. The Company sells both directly to retailers as well as through major distributors across China. Kingold has received numerous industry awards and has been a member of the Shanghai Gold Exchange since 2003. For more information, please visit www.kingoldjewelry.com.
Company Contact
Kingold Jewelry, Inc.
Bin Liu, CFO
Phone: +1-847-660-3498 (US) / +86-27-6569-4977 (China)
bl@kingoldjewelry.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS
The Equity Group Inc.
Katherine Yao, Senior Associate
Phone: +86-10-6587-6435
kyao@equityny.com
