Kingpin Sports Betting Tips and Picks Surpasses $500,000 in Handicapper Winnings

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- www.Kingpin.pro, the leader in sports betting tips and predictions, has exceeded $500,000 in proven handicapper winnings, making it one of the most profitable and proven handicapping apps in the world. Following the top three handicappers in NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, Soccer, College Football and College Basketball would have yielded a sports bettor over $500,000 betting $1,000 per game - or 500 units at 1 unit per play. $100 bettors would have cashed in over $50,000. Kingpin is available as an iOS app and a Google Play app.

Introduced to the iOS and Google Play stores in 2019, www.Kingpin.pro has rapidly changed the landscape of sports betting. Handicappers can get paid by Kingpin, with no entry cost, for placing their picks on the app. Users looking for sports picks can pay a monthly fee to access all of the handicappers on the app as well as the app's proprietary algorithm which makes picks for games based on users' picks. One price provides access to thousands of handicappers, all competing with each other for the top spots. Picks are arranged by expert handicapper, game and sport. Members can find the game they want to make a bet on with their own sportsbook and see what pick the top users in that sport have for that game - specifically telling you how successful they have been on that particular sport. As a free feature to the app, users can chat directly with expert handicappers on a live chat feature within the app, and the app also has live scores and statistics.

Neil, the CEO of Kingpin.pro, said "The problem with the sports betting handicapping industry has been transparency. Handicappers flat out lie about their records and their winnings on social media. Many of the big corporate sports betting sites and apps aren't providing analysis of games that is actually resulting in winning long term at sports betting. In fact, some of those same companies are deceiving users by providing snap shots of users' records that cover a winning period, while omitting their losing ways prior to that period. Kingpin.pro is centered around transparency and ultimately providing users with long term winning handicappers."

Kingpin.pro has been extremely successful - acquiring over 72,000 users and providing over $500,000 in winning picks. Users who follow the top handicappers picks have been extremely profitable. The Top three handicappers have proven winnings of $180,000 in NBA, $84,000 in MLB, $67,000 in NHL, $64,000 in NFL, $47,000 in Soccer, $44,000 in College Football and $26,000 in College Basketball.

"It's about building something honest that helps users win at sports betting. While it is true we are exploring outside capital, our subscribers and users need to be protected. Selling out is not an option for us," elaborated Neil.

You can download the iOS app or the Google Play app.

For media and press enquiries, please contact [email protected].

