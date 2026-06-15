Launching Fall 2026, the Monarch Access program aims to deliver affordable course materials for King's College undergraduate students.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King's College, a private Catholic university in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, has announced an expansion of its partnership with eCampus.com to support the launch of Monarch Access, a new course materials delivery program beginning in Fall 2026. Designed as an Equitable Access initiative, the program will provide undergraduate students with access to required textbooks and digital course materials on or before the first day of class, to help reduce overall expenses and improve access.

King’s College and eCampus.com Expand Partnership with Launch of Equitable Access Program

eCampus.com and King's College first partnered in 2021 to enhance the College's retail and course materials operations. Through this collaboration, eCampus.com manages Monarch Outfitters, the College's campus store, and provides its online bookstore platform. Building on this foundation, King's College has worked with eCampus.com to evaluate forward-looking solutions that better meet student needs. The resulting equitable access model, Monarch Access, represents the next step in delivering a more convenient, cost-effective, and inclusive course materials experience.

Through eCampus.com's technology platforms, students will automatically receive all required course materials based on their class schedules. Physical textbooks will be delivered to campus for pickup at Monarch Outfitters, while digital materials will be provided through Moodle, the College's learning management system, or through eCampus.com's personalized digital bookshelf. eCampus.com will integrate directly with King's College Student Information System, enabling students to access their customized student dashboard through Single Sign-On (SSO), simplifying the process and removing barriers to access.

"At King's College, we are always seeking opportunities to enhance the student experience while remaining faithful to our mission of making a high-quality education accessible and transformative," said Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D., president of King's College. "eCampus.com has been a trusted partner for several years, and the launch of Monarch Access reflects our shared dedication to innovation, affordability, and student success. This program will ensure that students begin each semester with all the course materials needed to set them up for success."

The Monarch Access program stands out for its focus on textbook affordability and reducing the financial strain on students and the stress associated with attaining the correct course materials. Faculty are encouraged to choose cost-effective, yet quality content that best serves the needs of the students. This approach is supported by enhanced software offering transparent pricing and the inclusion of Open Educational Resources (OER), fostering informed academic choices.

"Access to affordable course materials plays a vital role in supporting student achievement," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "Through Monarch Access, we're deepening our partnership with King's College to deliver a streamlined, inclusive solution that ensures students are prepared from the first day of class. By removing barriers to access and reducing costs, this program helps create a stronger foundation for student success."

About King's College

King's College is a Catholic institution of higher education animated and guided by the Congregation of Holy Cross. King's pursues excellence in teaching, learning, and scholarship through a rigorous core curriculum, major programs across the liberal arts and sciences, nationally accredited professional programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, and personal attention to student formation in a nurturing community. To learn more about King's College, please visit kings.edu.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie

859-514-6885

https://www.ecampus.com

SOURCE eCampus.com