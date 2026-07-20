Launching Fall 2026, Holyoke Community College's Cougar Access program will provide affordable course materials for Holyoke students

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holyoke Community College, a two-year college located in Holyoke, Massachusetts, has announced an expansion of its partnership with eCampus.com to support the launch of Cougar Access, a new equitable access course materials program beginning in Fall 2026. The program will provide students with access to physical and digital textbooks and course materials on or before the first day of class, helping to reduce overall costs and improve access.

Holyoke Community College and eCampus.com Expand Partnership with Launch of Equitable Access Program

eCampus.com and Holyoke Community College first partnered in 2024 to enhance the college's online retail and course materials operations through a customized online storefront. Building on this foundation, Holyoke Community College has worked with eCampus.com to create forward-looking solutions that better meet the needs of their students. With this new equitable access model, a convenient, cost-effective, and inclusive course material experience will be provided to all students.

Through eCampus.com's technology platforms, Holyoke Community College students will automatically receive all required course materials based on their class schedules. Physical textbooks will be delivered to campus for pickup at the Campus Store, while digital materials will be provided through Canvas, the College's learning management system, or through eCampus.com's digital bookshelf. eCampus.com will integrate directly with Holyoke Community College's Student Information System, allowing students to access their customized student dashboard through Single Sign-On (SSO), simplifying the process and removing barriers to access.

"Since 2024, our partnership with eCampus has enabled us to provide students an affordable and convenient option," said HCC vice president of administration and finance Narayan Sampath. "The launch of the Cougar Access program in fall 2026 is another big step towards reducing the barriers of affordability and access. Students now will have all their books and supplies before the first day of class. A student on average spends between $800 and $1,000 a year on books and supplies. With the launch of the Cougar Access program, the majority of our students will pay less than half of that."

Cougar Access stands out for its focus on textbook affordability and reducing the financial strain and the stress associated with attaining the correct course materials for students. Faculty members are encouraged to choose cost-effective, yet quality content that best serves the needs of the students. This approach is backed by enhanced software offering transparent pricing and the inclusion of Open Educational Resources (OER), fostering informed academic choices.

"Access to affordable course materials plays a vital role in supporting student achievement," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We're deepening our partnership with Holyoke Community College to deliver a streamlined, equitable solution that ensures students are prepared from the first day of class. By removing barriers to access and reducing costs, this program helps create a stronger foundation for student success."

About Holyoke Community College

The Commonwealth's oldest community college, Holyoke Community College opened its doors in 1946 as the first two-year college in Massachusetts. In the decades since, the college has paved the way for generations of learners from western Massachusetts and beyond, a beacon of hope and opportunity for people seeking better lives. Please visit us at hcc.edu.

About eCampus.com ALL Access

eCampus.com ALL Access is amplifying student success by providing an all-inclusive solution to discover, manage, and distribute course materials. The ALL Access program, part of the eCampus.com Course Material Solutions suite, helps institutions provide students with their required course materials—print or digital—for one low, flat-rate fee included on the student bill. Faculty and administration benefit from an intuitive online adoption tool with the academic freedom to choose the content and format that best serve the needs of professors and students, regardless of publisher or platform. Students enjoy significant savings off current textbook prices, all delivered to their doorstep or desired campus location. Learn more at ecampushighered.com.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie

859-514-6885

https://www.ecampus.com

SOURCE eCampus.com