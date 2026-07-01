A new partnership improves access to course materials and enhances campus retail operations across digital and physical channels.

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in Fall 2026, Wayne State College will partner with eCampus.com to implement an integrated course materials and campus retail solution spanning online and physical store operations. The agreement establishes a unified model that connects digital textbook access with on-campus retail services, designed to improve convenience and support the needs of the Wayne State community.

Wayne State College Selects eCampus.com to Support Unified Online Bookstore and On-Campus Retail Experience

Improving affordability and simplifying access to course materials sits at the core of the collaboration between Wayne State College and eCampus.com, which is designed to further support the college's academic mission. Following a comprehensive evaluation process, Wayne State selected eCampus.com for its alignment with institutional priorities around student success and its ability to expand access to cost-effective materials across multiple formats, including new, used, rental, and digital options, supported by marketplace tools that enable price comparison across multiple sellers.

Through Single Sign-On (SSO) integration with campus systems, students at Wayne State will be able to directly link course registration with required materials, creating a more coordinated and efficient start-of-term experience. This streamlined access is complemented by flexible fulfillment options, including on-campus pickup from the Wayne State Campus Store and home delivery, designed to better serve a large commuter and urban student population.

"Wayne State welcomes eCampus.com to the college community," said C.D. Douglas, vice president for student affairs at Wayne State. "We are excited for the transition and look forward to our work together serving Wayne State students, staff, and faculty."

Faculty will also benefit from a unified course materials platform that provides flexibility in selecting content across publishers and formats, while offering data insights into adoption trends and student preparedness to support instructional planning. In parallel, eCampus.com will manage and enhance campus store operations, combining academic materials services with an expanded assortment of Wayne State–branded merchandise and essentials within a more integrated retail environment.

"By connecting academic resources with the broader campus experience, we're helping create a more seamless environment for students," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "Our work with Wayne State College is focused on improving access to course materials while also strengthening the campus retail experience."

Together, Wayne State College and eCampus.com are advancing a more integrated, student-focused model that enhances access to academic resources and campus services while supporting affordability, flexibility, and long-term student success.

The Wayne State Campus Store will transition to eCampus.com's operations on July 6, 2026.

About Wayne State College

Wayne State College, a leading, public four-year college in Northeast Nebraska, is a proud member of the Nebraska State College System.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampushighered.com.

Press Contact:

Tiffaney Lavoie

859-514-6885

SOURCE eCampus.com