Kings Entertainment's Subsidiary, Braight AI, Joins Fintech Mexico to Drive Innovation in AI-Powered Predictive Solutions in Rapidly Growing Fintech Sector

Fintech sector projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032 at CAGR of 19.8%

by 2032 at CAGR of 19.8% Fintech Mexico is prominent association fostering collaboration and innovation

Braight's expertise in data-driven predictive analysis can bring tremendous value

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Braight AI, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data analytics solutions and wholly owned subsidiary of Kings Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: JKPT) (OTCPK: KENGF) (FSE: L12) ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), has gained strategic membership in Fintech Mexico, a prominent association fostering collaboration and innovation in the rapidly growing financial technology (Fintech) sector, which is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2032 at a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8% [1]. Braight's specialized expertise in leveraging online behavioral data for predictive analysis positions the company to contribute significantly to the Fintech sector in general and in Fintech Mexico in particular through the advancement of data-driven solutions within the realm of consumer risk assessment, customer success, marketing, and sales.

Fintech Mexico's mission is to foster innovation, inclusivity, and growth in the Mexican Fintech ecosystem. The association is a renowned hub for Fintech companies and innovators, providing a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and strategic partnerships that drive the growth of the Fintech ecosystem. Braight's membership underscores its commitment to contributing its cutting-edge AI solutions to the financial technology landscape in Mexico and beyond.

"We are thrilled to join other industry leaders in Fintech Mexico and to collaborate with like-minded organizations and professionals who share our vision for data-driven innovation in the financial technology sector," said Maciej Jarząb, Founder and CEO of Braight. "Since our AI solutions have the potential to revolutionize the way financial institutions and businesses approach risk assessment, customer engagement, and market strategy, we expect to find Fintech Mexico to be an environment where we bring and gain tremendous market value."

Braight's core focus lies in developing AI-powered predictive solutions that harness the power of online behavioral data to enhance decision-making processes across various industries. By analyzing consumer behaviors, Braight's solutions enable institutions to make more informed choices in consumer risk evaluation, credit assessment, collection strategies, insurance policy determination, and optimization of marketing and sales efforts.

As a member of Fintech Mexico, Braight will actively engage in knowledge-sharing initiatives, industry events, and collaborative projects that accelerate the adoption of AI-driven technologies in the Fintech space. The partnership will also provide Braight with the opportunity to further refine its solutions by tapping into the expertise of other Fintech Mexico members while staying abreast of the latest trends and developments in the industry.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kings Entertainment Group Inc.

"Maciej Jarząb"

CEO of Braight AI

Sources: 1. https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2023/05/01/2658530/0/en/NEW-REPORT-Fintech-Market-is-estimated-to-be-US-1-085-9-billion-by-2032-with-a-CAGR-of-19-8-during-the-forecasted-period-By-PMI.html

About Braight AI

Braight AI is a pioneering AI solutions company specializing in harnessing online behavioral data for predictive analysis in areas such as consumer risk assessment, customer success, marketing, and sales optimization. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Braight empowers businesses and financial institutions to make informed decisions that drive growth and efficiency. They offer two cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to address specific business needs: AI Risk and AI Marketing. To learn more, visit braight.tech.

About Fintech Mexico

Fintech Mexico is a leading association that brings together fintech companies, entrepreneurs, and professionals to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation within the financial technology sector. With a focus on driving growth and inclusivity, Fintech Mexico serves as a dynamic platform for transforming the financial landscape through technology-driven solutions. To learn more, visit fintechmexico.org/en/home.

About Kings Entertainment

Established in 2005, Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) (OTCPK: KENGF) (FSE: L12) is an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling, and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions. These brands leverage their ability to acquire high-potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inceptions. To learn more, visit kingsentertainment.games.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE Kings Entertainment Group Inc.