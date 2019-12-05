Kings Garden, Inc. Announces Agreement to Launch RHO Phyto Branded Products in California

Kings Garden to be first US company to manufacture and sell RHO Phyto line of therapeutic cannabis products developed though industry leading research.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Kings Garden, Inc. ("Kings Garden") has entered into a sublicense agreement (the "Agreement") with LC2019 CA, Inc. to license the Rho PhytoTM branded products created by Avicanna Inc. for manufacturing, distribution and sale in the state of California.

The Agreement will allow Kings Garden to manufacture the Rho Phyto line of proprietary cannabis-based phyto-therapeutic products to be co-branded with Kings Garden for sale in the state of California. The initial line of research-backed products will include topical creams, oil tinctures, topical gels, oral tablets, sublingual sprays and topical gels. Kings Garden expects the products to be available in over 400 dispensaries before the end of 2020. The Agreement is for an initial term of three years and contemplates the expansion into additional states throughout the US via the exclusive ROFR.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer California consumers a line of cannabis-based phyto-therapeutic products that have been developed through industry leading research. These products will provide Californians with reliable products that have undergone extensive testing through scientific studies at world-class institutions and have been manufactured in accordance with Kings Garden standards."

Michael King, Chief Executive Officer of Kings Garden.

"We are excited to be partnering with RHO to provide California with the best, most effective and consistent medical cannabis line offered in the nation. RHO's dedication to research and development combined with Kings Garden's state of the art facilities and excellent operational experience make for an ideal partnership." Charles Kieley, Chief Operating Officer of Kings Garden.

About Rho PhytoTM

Rho Phyto is a line of plant-derived cannabinoid-based therapies developed by Avicanna Inc. The formulations undergo rigorous in vitro analysis to ensure product stability, precise delivery and consistency. Formulations are then further validated and optimized post pre-clinical pharmacokinetic studies through partnerships with some of the leading academic institutions in the world.

About Kings Garden

Kings Garden is California's predominant cannabis cultivation, processing and manufacturing company, specializing in the world of top shelf, boutique products at an unsurpassed commercial scale. In an emerging industry filled with many newcomers, Kings Garden prides itself on having organized highly experienced cannabis management and operations teams and being one of the largest and most profitable cannabis companies.

Counsel

In connection with the Agreement, Jeffrey Welsh and Sahar Ayinehsazian of Vicente Sederberg LLP were instrumental in effectuating the deal, and acted as counsel to Kings Garden.

