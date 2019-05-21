King's Great Buys Plus Activates First Customer Under New Nationwide Marketing Group-AT&T Partnership

"We are excited to be the first member in the country to enroll a customer in this one-of-a-kind program," said Terry Oates, CEO of King's Great Buys Plus. "Being able to offer cell phones and wireless service is the first step in creating a true connected home experience for our customers. And the support we've received along the way is second to none. We couldn't be happier."

Not only does the program allow Nationwide members to sell home internet, DIRECTV, and cellular phone service and devices, but it also provides a better – and faster – enrollment experience.

The program is supported by an exclusive partnership with DSI Systems, which has developed an order entry system that allows members to sign a customer up in only eight minutes. Plus, there is no inventory stocking requirement, and Nationwide members have access to a dedicated customer support line to assist with billing and enrollment questions.

"Whether you sell appliances, electronics, furniture or bedding, this program – available only to members of Nationwide Marketing Group – is a great add-on for your store," said Tom Hickman, Nationwide's president and chief member advocate. "Not only does it help support the growing trend of a connected home, but the shorter lifecycle common with today's cell phones will encourage additional store traffic and frequency of shop. And the exclusive promotions available only to Nationwide's independent retailers provide a clear competitive advantage over the national chains."

To learn more about becoming an independent AT&T retailer through Nationwide Marketing Group, visit https://nationwidegroup.org or call 336-722-4681.

About Nationwide Marketing Group

Nationwide Marketing Group works on behalf of thousands of independent appliance, furniture, bedding, electronics, specialty electronics, custom installation and rent-to-own dealers helping them grow their businesses and thrive on their own terms. With over 5,500 members who operate more than 14,000 storefronts, Nationwide Marketing Group is the largest buying, marketing and business support organization of its kind, representing billions in combined annual sales across the membership. For nearly 50 years, the organization has remained committed to the independent channel, empowering members with the scale, sophistication and efficiencies they need to compete while delivering the unmatched business intelligence, tools and resources required to win in an ever-changing business environment. To learn more, visit nationwidegroup.org.

