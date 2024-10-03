Kings Group Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Way Media

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kings Group Ventures (KGV), a Dubai-based strategic investment firm, is pleased to announce investment in South Africa-based company Way Media (WM). The funds from this investment will be used to expand Way Media's facilities in South Africa and further develop its international presence.

This strategic investment is aimed at not only providing capital but also supporting WM's growth through a complementary relationship. In addition to the financial backing, KGV will assist in expanding WM's delivery network, leveraging KGV's India-based development centers to provide content and technical services. This unique collaboration aligns both companies' strengths, enhancing WM's operational efficiency and reach.

Kartik Anand, Chairman of Kings Group Ventures, stated:

"This investment is strategic in nature, as it goes beyond financial support. We see tremendous potential in WM, and our goal is to contribute meaningfully to their expansion efforts by providing both resources and expertise. Our India-based development centers will play a pivotal role in strengthening WM's content development, delivery and technical infrastructure, fostering growth on multiple fronts. This partnership is highly complementary, as both companies bring strengths that will enable each other to thrive in new markets."*

Kevin Hope, Founder of WM, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration:

"Kings Group Ventures is not just an investor; they are a strategic partner. Their involvement goes beyond funding, as they will provide the expertise and technical capabilities, we need to grow our delivery network and expand internationally. We are excited about this collaboration and the significant role KGV will play in driving our business forward."

The partnership reflects the growth-centric nature of the two companies, combining Kings Group Ventures' resources and global reach with WM's innovation and expertise in B2B digital media. Together, they are well-positioned to achieve substantial growth and expansion.

About Kings Group Ventures

Kings Group Ventures is a Dubai-based investment firm specializing in strategic investments across various sectors. With a focus on innovation, growth, and expanding into new markets, KGV partners with companies to provide not only capital but also operational support and technical services. KGV manages companies in sectors like technology, media, digital marketing, food, hospitality, aviation, fashion and manufacturing.

About Way Media

Way Media is a leading B2B digital media and communications company based in South Africa. Known for its creative and impactful media solutions, WM aims to reach diverse audiences through innovative content and strategic growth initiatives. WM offers its services from Cape Town and Johannesburg delivery locations.

