King's Hawaiian And Guy Fieri Join Forces To Take Sandwich Lovers To Flavortown

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian® announced today a year-long partnership with chef, restaurateur and New York Times Best Selling author Guy Fieri who will play a key role in the brand's new campaign, which showcases King's Hawaiian as an essential part of every sandwich, and brings to life how everything is better between King's Hawaiian bread. The multi-million dollar campaign, the company's first omnichannel marketing campaign with a celebrity spokesperson, will feature Fieri in TV commercials and online advertising, a digital content series, retail activations, public relations and social media campaigns, and more throughout 2021.

"I've been servin' up King's Hawaiian at home and in my restaurants for years and am thrilled to finally make things official," said Guy Fieri. "It's gonna be great to show folks across the country everything that King's Hawaiian brings to the table from their iconic Rolls to their equally righteous Sliced Bread, Mini-Subs, Sliders and Buns. Whether we're talking about my famous Motley Que sandwich or your own personal favorite, I can't wait to show ya how, when it comes to food, everything is better between King's Hawaiian bread."

National television ads for the new campaign kick off on Monday, February 8 with a commercial where Guy shares his secret to making any sandwich the real deal – by focusing on the bread layer starting with King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread and its soft and fluffy, melt-in-your mouth texture with just the right touch of sweetness.

"As someone who really knows irresistible food, there was no better choice for this campaign than the mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri," said Chad Donvito, Chief Marketing Officer, King's Hawaiian. "Guy not only has an eye for great food and a love for sharing it, like King's Hawaiian, he also has a passion for giving back to those in need and embodying the Aloha Spirit, which is consistent with who we are as a company."

For those ready to upgrade their sandwich game this season, King's Hawaiian also worked with Guy Fieri to compile his list of the top five most iconic sandwiches in America, including a game day favorite, his BBQ Bacon Meatball Slider that's sure to score a touchdown during the Big Game next week:

5. Cheesesteaks are an American classic and you know Philly is an important stop on the way to Flavortown!

4. It's hard to beat a classic, mile high Pastrami Sandwich. Smokey, peppery, savory beef piled high with Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian dressing on rye bread is an all time favorite of mine but throw it all between King's Hawaiian Sliced Bread and you've got a new winning twist.

3. Hot Dogs are lights out delicious when treated like a sandwich – get creative with funky toppings!

2. Everybody loves Meatball Sandwiches and the only way to make 'em even more outta bounds is to throw them on a toasted Kings Hawaiian Slider Bun piled high with your favorite toppings.

1. The number one sandwich is the almighty Grilled Cheese… but to truly take the Flavortown crown, you have to take it up a notch like in my Sausage Mac n Cheese Camping Sandwiches.

Be sure to check out www.KingsHawaiian.com and follow King's Hawaiian on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where you'll find these recipes, Guy's secrets for making a better sandwich and more unveiled throughout the year.

This campaign was created and produced by HAYMAKER (lead creative agency), HUNTER (PR), and The Wilson Group (In-Store / Retail).

About KING'S HAWAIIAN

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING'S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING'S HAWAIIAN 'ohana' (extended family). KING'S HAWAIIAN makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, along with other great Hawaiian foods including hamburger buns, hot dog buns, sandwich bread and more. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information, visit the company's website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, or find KING'S HAWAIIAN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

Related Links

http://www.KingsHawaiian.com

