Kings River Marina on Table Rock Lake in Missouri Announces Completion of Major Infrastructure Upgrade

Dec 05, 2024

BRANSON, Mo., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MONGO Holdings, and its marina investment partner, KEEL Marinas LLC, based out of Atlanta Georgia, are pleased to announce the completion of a major infrastructure upgrade to its recently purchased Kings River Marina (KRM), on beautiful Table Rock Lake, near Branson, Missouri.

The partners embarked upon an upgrade/expansion of the existing wet dock inventory located at the marina in early summer of 2024.  The project has recently reached its completion. This slip expansion has brought 20 new wet slips, in the 28' class, to the marina's offering, as well an additional 6 slips, in the 32' foot class.  Public response and interest in the new slips has been strong and the marina expects to have the entirety of this new inventory leased in Q4-2024/Q1 2025.  Additionally, the new slips are all fitted with hydraulic lifts, allowing each customer to safely and securely lift their boat out of the water while being stored in their individual slip. As a part of this marina upgrade, KRM also expanded the number of legacy slips throughout the property fitted with hydraulic lifts, due to the strong demand from our boating customers.

Todd Ketcham, KRM's GM, commented, "This recent upgrade and expansion to our wet slip inventory has been great to see. The public demand and response have been fantastic. I expect to lease all the new slips in short order.  Overall, since the MONGO-KEEL purchase in late 2023, we have completed a lot of physical and operational upgrades at our property that all tenants are pleased to see. The property has never looked or performed so well. Come and see all we're doing here!"

Please feel free to call or contact us with any questions or interest at the following:  

Kings River Marina
Todd Ketchum, GM
EM: [email protected]
CP: 720.281.4159
Website:    www.kingsrivermarina.com

Grant Jaax
[email protected]

German Estrada
[email protected]

More information about Mongo Holdings is available at the company's website https://www.mongoholdings.com/

SOURCE Mongo Holdings

