Kingsbarn and London Boat Rentals Launch New Yacht Chartering Venture

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsbarn Realty Capital ("Company" or "Kingsbarn") announced the formation of a joint venture with London Boat Rentals of Long Beach ("LBR") to form and operate a new boat chartering company based in Alamitos Bay, Long Beach, California. The new company will be known as Crown Yacht Cruises and will commence operations later this summer.

Crown Yacht Cruises has purchased a Samana 59 sailing catamaran from Fountaine Pajot, a French boatbuilder, which was delivered May 26, 2021, to the Alamitos Bay Yacht Club for mooring. The Samana 59 is a 59-foot, tri-level, double-hull vessel with six bedrooms and crew accommodations. The Black Cat is docked in front of Alamitos Bay Landing, adjacent to the new Ballast Point Brewing Company, which will serve as its permanent home. Ballast Point will provide food and beverage services through Crown Yacht Cruises concierge services.

Crown Yacht Cruises will provide chartered yacht excursions from Alamitos Bay to ports along the California coast and will feature day trips and weekend ventures to Avalon, Catalina. Passengers will choose from the many catering and beverage options available and will have the opportunity to customize their adventure with music selections, accoutrements, and selected destinations.

The Samana 59 sailing catamaran is the perfect venue for weddings and bridal showers, birthday parties, company retreats, family outings, and important special events. Kingsbarn also intends to utilize the yacht for company presentations to new investors and to real estate professionals.

Beginning in July, the Black Cat will be docked in front of Ballast Point and will be available for nightly bottle service in three separate locations onboard.

About Kingsbarn Realty Capital

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate private equity and development firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kingsbarn structures its real estate investment opportunities for both fractional 1031 investors as well as providing customized portfolio solutions for large-scale investors. Kingsbarns' management team has wide-ranging experience developing, managing, operating, and sponsoring a diversified portfolio of stabilized, income-driven properties. Kingsbarn has acquired and currently operates over $600 million of commercial real estate throughout the United States. In 2020, Kingsbarn Capital and Development was founded as the company's development arm to expand its product offerings for investors to include ground-up development of real estate assets and to fund operating companies who require real estate solutions across the United States.

About London Boat Rentals

London Boat Rentals ("LBR") commenced operations in 2015 and has operated continuously from Alamitos Bay Harbor since then. LBR currently has 28 vessels including Yamaha Wave-Runners, duffy boats, and a Boston Whaler fishing boat. The company continues to expand its inventory of marine recreational equipment and has plans to expand to additional southern California harbors soon.

About Crown Yacht Cruises

Crown Yacht Cruises will begin operations in July 2021 in Alamitos Bay, Long Beach, California. The boats will be operated with personnel contracted through London Boat Rentals.

