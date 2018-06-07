Kingsbarn Realty Capital and Triloma Financial Group Form Strategic Alliance to Offer 1031 Exchange Solutions

As part of the relationship, Triloma, a national investment firm focused on portfolio diversifying alternative investments, will serve as exclusive dealer-manager for KB Exchange Trust sponsored 1031 DST programs. KB Exchange Trust will serve as the exclusive 1031 DST sponsor for Triloma.

"We couldn't be more excited about our relationship with Triloma," says Jeff Pori, chief executive officer of Kingsbarn Realty Capital. "Triloma's management team represents decades of deep investment product development and distribution experience, and we are grateful to link arms with a professional group that has such a strong industry reputation. This strategic relationship allows us to reach more investors who are actively seeking 1031 replacement property solutions."

Commenting on the agreement, Triloma Managing Director and Co-Founder Larry Goff said, "We are pleased to welcome Kingsbarn Realty Capital to our platform. Kingsbarn is a boutique real estate investment manager with distinctive real estate asset sourcing and structuring capabilities. The combination of an experienced investment manager and demand for passive 1031 exchange programs is the perfect complement to our existing distribution platform."

Emerging intact from the 2018 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, 1031 exchanges are expected to continue to increase over the next several years due to an increasing number of baby boomers looking to exchange out of actively managed real estate holdings.

Concurrent with the distribution agreement, Kingsbarn also announced the launch of KB Diversified Healthcare DST 20, which will be the first fund offered to financial advisors through Triloma's independent broker-dealer distribution network. The fund plans to raise $12.85 million in equity from accredited investors only to acquire a diversified portfolio of credit tenant healthcare properties, fully occupied and backed by nationally recognized healthcare and pharmacy companies.

About Kingsbarn Realty Capital

Kingsbarn Realty Capital is a real estate private equity firm focused on acquiring high-quality property assets located throughout the United States. Kingsbarn structures its real estate investment programs as both DST co-ownership as well as customized portfolio solutions for large scale investors seeking single allocations. Kingsbarn's management team has extensive experience developing, managing, and sponsoring a diverse array of stabilized core properties. The Kingsbarn management team has over 100 years of combined real estate experience and has acquired over $10 billion of commercial real estate throughout the United States.

About Triloma Financial Group

Triloma Financial Group is a relationship-focused investment firm doing business to change lives. Through its partnership approach and independent model, Triloma's seasoned team is able to better anticipate client needs to help them meet their goals. Triloma enjoys relationships with over 81 independent broker-dealer firms and RIAs and more than 30,000 financial advisors. Triloma offers a diversified platform of private placement equity and debt investment programs.

Securities are offered through Triloma Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, an affiliate of Triloma Financial Group.

Triloma and Kingsbarn Realty Capital are not affiliated.

No Offer

This is not an offer. An offer will only be made pursuant to the delivery of the required offering documents, including the private placement memorandum, as supplemented or amended (the "Memorandum") and only in states in which the securities offered pursuant to the Memorandum are registered or exempt from registration requirements, and only by broker-dealers authorized to do so.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release. Triloma assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events or circumstances.

