KingsIsle Entertainment Launches Animal Cove for iOS and Android

A dapper dog named Winston Howell III guides players as they solve match-3 puzzles to earn keys that unlock new animal friends, areas on the island and reveal the story. This customizable, ever expanding tropical island features hundreds of adventures. The story comes to life with 3D animation and full voiceover for every character. As the only human that can understand these animals, it's up to players to unlock the riddle of Animal Cove.

"After more than a year in development, we are excited to bring something new to the match-3 puzzle genre with the launch of Animal Cove," said Elie Akilian, CEO of KingsIsle Entertainment. "Players will love the fun and challenging puzzles, humor, story and surprising depth delivered with the high level of quality and polish we demand for KingsIsle Entertainment games."

Features:

Over 300 match-3 levels – Exciting gameplay features unique power-ups to unlock. Participate in events and complete challenges to win adorable baby animals, earn extra boosters, and climb the leaderboard.

– Exciting gameplay features unique power-ups to unlock. Participate in events and complete challenges to win adorable baby animals, earn extra boosters, and climb the leaderboard. Deep story and memorable characters – The 3D animated characters with full voiceover present an engaging story with mysteries that grow over time.

– The 3D animated characters with full voiceover present an engaging story with mysteries that grow over time. Rebuild, redecorate and grow the island – Explore different areas of the tropical island paradise and customize it with vibrant decorations.

Animal Cove is rated 4+/Everyone.

About KingsIsle Entertainment



Established in Texas in 2005, KingsIsle Entertainment is a proven MMO hitmaker that is bringing its unique vision to mobile games. Its newest mobile game, Animal Cove has the signature light-hearted story, depth and polish gamers expect from KingsIsle Entertainment. Driven by a spirit of innovation and experimentation across genres and themes, the privately-held game company publishes accessible, high quality games. Its award-winning game Wizard101 is currently in its 10th year, entertaining millions of active players. For more information, visit kingsisle.com.

