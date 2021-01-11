Kingsland University and DevLeague Enter Exclusive Partnership to Help Hawaii

HONOLULU, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsland University, a leading organization that provides social impact through education, today announced a strategic partnership with DevLeague, Hawaii's only immersive technical training program for software engineering and cybersecurity professionals. The new alliance will help build Hawaii's tech workforce through the latest, job-ready skills training that provides accelerated career opportunities and re-careering pathways. The $1M in scholarships will be immediately available to 400 Veterans and Hawaii residents.

"This partnership will help prepare those in Hawaiʻi for high-tech jobs in the digital workforce," Governor David Ige said. "I want to thank Kingsland University for making this investment in Hawaiʻi's future, and I am grateful that DevLeague will be able to mentor and train even more of Hawaiʻi's best and brightest for careers in technology."

Led by industry experts, tech practitioners and educators with real world experience, Kingsland University focuses on preparing students for the most in-demand, highly paid career paths within emerging technologies such as software engineering, cybersecurity, and blockchain development with starting salaries typically ranging from $55,000 to $70,000 a year.

"COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the economy and the people of Hawaii. However, it has also accelerated the transition to the digital economy and increased opportunities for Hawaii residents to access well-paying, high-growth, tech jobs without having to leave for the mainland," said Russel Cheng, Co-Founder at DevLeague. "DevLeague's exclusive partnership with Kingsland will bring new and improved curriculum, expanded in-demand career offerings, and accreditation for its programs, as well as access to a larger global network and access to all neighbor islands – such as Kauai, Big Island and Maui."

"The DevLeague team has built a strong community and industry network here in Hawaii. We want to continue that growth," said John Souza, CEO of Kingsland University. "Our goal is to greatly increase accessibility to top quality skills training so that people of all backgrounds can take advantage of the vast career opportunities."

Founded in 2013 by two local entrepreneurs Jason Sewell and Russel Cheng, DevLeague has helped more than 300 graduates' transition into new career paths in the technology sector at companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple, Nike, Accenture, Riot Games, Booz Allen, Hawaii Pacific Health, eWorld, Hawaii Resources Group, DISA Pacific Command, State of Hawaii and City and County of Honolulu IT enterprise divisions.

DevLeague is excited to announce the launch of new classes, powered by Kingsland University, starting on January 25, 2021. For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.devleague.com/scholarship.

About DevLeague

Located in Hawaii, DevLeague is the premier technical boot camp in the Pacific, designed to provide mentorship and training to motivated individuals seeking a career path in modern technology. We teach in-demand technical skills such as Software Engineering and Cybersecurity to help our students transition into a new career path in technology.

About Kingsland University

Founded in 2009 and based in Atlanta, Kingsland University is a leading organization that provides social impact through education and addresses the generational crisis in the industry with a new type of education model. The accredited institution provides individuals with access to training opportunities, career exploration and preparation, development, apprenticeships, and more for the most in-demand and highest paying jobs within emerging technologies – such as software engineering, cybersecurity and blockchain development. As an award-winning edutech provider, Kingsland University has successfully delivered global education programs to some of the world's most respected companies, universities, government agencies, and not-for profits, amassing over 175,000 students worldwide. To learn more, visit https://kingslanduniversity.com/.

