Kingsland University Secures $20 Million in Growth Funding to Expand Income Share Agreement Program

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsland University, a leading organization that provides social impact through education, today announced that it has secured $20 million in growth financing to expand their Income Share Agreement (ISA) program. With the capital, Kingsland University will be able to expand its training opportunities for the most in-demand, highest paying tech jobs to students without them having the burden of paying tuition upfront.

To launch and manage its Income Share Agreement program, Kingsland University has partnered with Leif, the ISA Management Platform. Leif works with elite education providers like Kingsland that promote upward career mobility into highly skilled jobs like software engineering, blockchain development and cybersecurity.

"With the access to ISA Financing, we are able to further expand our reach to those looking for a career change and make an impact globally by offering equal access to higher education through Income Share Agreements," said John Souza, CEO of Kingsland University. "Alleviating the burden of long-term debt and providing alternative financing options aligns our interests with those of our students and sets them up for true success, especially those with financial challenges. We're grateful for the new funding which enables us to help nearly 3,500 students get on the pathway to prosperity and to have an experienced ISA Program Manager like Leif help us manage and scale the expansion of our Income Share Agreement program."

Led by the some of the world's top minds, industry leaders, and award-winning educators, Kingsland University focuses on preparing students for high-demand, well-paying career paths within emerging technologies such as software engineering, blockchain development and cybersecurity. Accredited through the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS-CASI), Kingsland is an internationally recognized higher education institution that works with renowned companies, universities, government agencies, and not-for-profits to deliver programs worldwide and successfully to more than 175,000 students to date.

"We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Kingsland University," said Jeffrey Groeber, Founder and CEO of Leif. "Kingsland provides top quality training and job access to highly skilled, in-demand jobs, which makes them a terrific partner for Leif."

To learn more about Kingsland University and the organization's training opportunities for disruptive technologies, please visit https://kingslanduniversity.com/.

About Kingsland University

Founded in 2009 and based in Atlanta, Kingsland University is a leading organization that provides social impact through education and addresses the generational crisis in the industry with a new type of education model. The accredited institution provides individuals with access to training opportunities, career exploration and preparation, development, apprenticeships, and more for the most in-demand and highest paying jobs within emerging technologies – such as software engineering, blockchain development. As an award-winning edutech provider, Kingsland University has successfully delivered global education programs to some of the world's most respected companies, universities, government agencies, and not-for profits, amassing over 175,000 students worldwide. To learn more, visit https://kingslanduniversity.com/.

About Leif

Leif is a technology company dedicated to increasing access to quality and affordable education. The company has developed an end-to-end platform that enables the design, origination, and program management of Income Share Agreement programs. As the infrastructure layer that powers the Income Share Agreement ecosystem, Leif partners with schools to provide students with an outcomes-aligned form of education finance. To date, Leif has: over 160 partner schools on the platform, originated over 15,000 ISAs, maintained a 96% payment compliance rate, processed over 12,000 student payments and a 100% one-day customer response time rate.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Interdependence PR for Kingsland University

[email protected]; 949-777-2485

SOURCE Kingsland University