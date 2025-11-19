Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Nov 19, 2025, 06:54 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited ("Kingsoft Cloud" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896), a leading cloud service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Mr. Tao Zou, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, commented, "We are very pleased to see our High Quality and Sustainable Development Strategy continued to deliver. This quarter, we achieved accelerated revenue growth and enhanced profitability, with both adjusted operating profit and adjusted net profit delivering a quarterly turnaround. The convergence of AI and cloud services has brought us tremendous market opportunities. We have not only rapidly advanced the expansion of intelligent computing in public cloud, but also proactively laid out the strategic foundation of in-depth integration of AI and industries in enterprise cloud. Furthermore, our strategic collaboration with Xiaomi-Kingsoft ecosystem continued to soar this quarter, as revenue contribution from the ecosystem surging 83.8% year-on-year to RMB690.8 million. We are excited and optimistic about rapid adoption of AI across our ecosystem and diverse verticals, which will unlock immense AI-enabled growth opportunities ahead of us."
Ms. Yi Li, Chief Financial Officer of Kingsoft Cloud, added, "Our revenue growth accelerated to 31.4% year-over-year, achieving RMB2,478.0 million for the third quarter. Among which, revenue from public cloud services increased significantly by 49.1% year-over-year to RMB1,752.3 million. The gross billing of AI business achieved RMB782.4 million this quarter, representing a year-over-year growth rate around 120%. Our adjusted gross profit was RMB392.6 million, which increased by 27.6% year-over-year and 12.0% quarter-over-quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA profit achieved RMB826.6 million, increased by 345.9% year-over-year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.4%, increased by 23.6 percentage points year-over-year, which was mainly due to the improvements in cost and expenses control, as well as non-recurring other income realized in this quarter. Notably, we achieved adjusted operating profit turnaround to reach positive RMB15.4 million, compared with negative RMB140.2 million in the same quarter last year and negative RMB166.4 million last quarter. Adjusted net profit for the first time turned profitable at RMB28.7 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB236.7 million in the same quarter last year."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total Revenues reached RMB2,478.0 million (US$348.1[1] million), increased by 31.4% year-over-year from RMB1,885.6 million in the same quarter of 2024 and increased by 5.5% quarter-over-quarter from RMB2,349.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase was mainly due to the expanded revenue from AI related customers, with AI infrastructure and products keep upgrading.
[1] This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Revenues from public cloud services were RMB1,752.3 million (US$246.1 million), significantly increased by 49.1% from RMB1,175.5 million in the same quarter of 2024 and increased by 7.8% from RMB1,625.3 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth of AI demands, as the AI gross billing reached RMB782.4 million (US$109.9 million), while other public cloud services remained decent growth along with the AI technology boost.
Revenues from enterprise cloud services were RMB725.7 million (US$101.9 million), compared with RMB710.0 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB723.9 million last quarter.
Other revenues were nil this quarter.
Cost of revenues was RMB2,097.1 million (US$294.6 million), representing an increase of 32.5% from RMB1,582.2 million in the same quarter of 2024, which was mainly due to our investment into AI computing resources. IDC costs increased by 15.1% year-over-year from RMB673.8 million to RMB775.7 million (US$109.0 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the purchase of racks, which serve the expanding AI business, as well as the basic computing and storage cloud demands brought by AI business. Depreciation and amortization costs increased from RMB297.5 million in the same quarter of 2024 to RMB649.7 million (US$91.3 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the depreciation of newly acquired and leased servers, and network equipment which were mainly allocated to AI business. Solution development and services costs increased by 19.4% year-over-year from RMB499.0 million in the same quarter of 2024 to RMB595.9 million (US$83.7 million) this quarter. The increase was mainly due to the solution personnel expansion. Fulfillment costs and other costs were RMB5.2 million (US$0.7 million) and RMB70.6 million (US$9.9 million) this quarter.
Gross profit was RMB380.9 million (US$53.5 million), representing an increase of 25.6% from RMB303.4 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of our revenue scale, especially the intelligent computing services. Gross margin was 15.4%, compared with 16.1% in the same period in 2024. The decrease was mainly due to the higher cost of servers along with the expansion of AI business, as we balanced the procurement way of both self-procurement and leasing. Non-GAAP gross profit[2] was RMB392.6 million (US$55.1 million), compared with RMB307.6 million in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin[2] was 15.8%, compared with 16.3% in the same period in 2024.
Total operating expenses were RMB526.2 million (US$73.9 million), decreased by 63.6% from RMB1,447.1 million in the same quarter last year and 21.0% from RMB665.8 million last quarter. Among which:
Selling and marketing expenses were RMB152.2 million (US$21.4 million), increased by 25.6% from RMB121.1 million in the same period in 2024 and 15.3% from RMB132.0 million last quarter. The increase was mainly due to the increase of personnel costs and share-based compensation.
General and administrative expenses were RMB174.4 million (US$24.5 million), increased by 2.3% from RMB170.4 million in the same period in 2024 and decreased by 48.6% from RMB339.6 million last quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increase in share-based compensation and the sequential decrease was mainly due to the decrease in credit loss expenses.
[2] Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.
Research and development expenses were RMB199.6 million (US$28.0 million), decreased by 15.4% from RMB235.9 million in the same period in 2024 and increased by 2.8% from RMB194.3 million last quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in personnel costs and share-based compensation.
Operating loss was RMB145.3 million (US$20.4 million), compared with RMB1,143.8 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB327.0 million last quarter. It was mainly due to the reverse of credit loss and no additional impairment loss of long-lived assets this quarter. Non-GAAP operating profit[3] was RMB15.4 million (US$2.2 million), compared with operating loss of RMB140.2 million in the same quarter last year and operating loss of RMB166.4 million last quarter.
Net loss was RMB7.8 million (US$1.1 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,061.1 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB456.9 million last quarter. The improvement was mainly due to the narrow down of operating loss and the increase in non-recurring subsidy in other income. Non-GAAP net profit[4] was RMB28.7 million (US$4.0 million), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB236.7 million in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB300.5 million last quarter.
Non-GAAP EBITDA [5] was RMB826.6 million (US$116.1 million), increased by 345.9% from RMB185.4 million in the same quarter of 2024 and 103.6% from RMB406.0 million last quarter. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 33.4%, compared with 9.8% in the same quarter of 2024 and 17.3% in the previous quarter. The increase was mainly due to the expansion of AI businesses with higher margin, as well as the improvements of net profit.
Basic and diluted net loss per share was RMB0.00 (US$0.00), compared with RMB0.29 in the same quarter of 2024 and RMB0.11 last quarter.
Cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,954.5 million (US$555.5 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared with RMB5,464.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease was mainly due to the capital expenditure to purchase computing power equipment and repayment of debt.
Outstanding ordinary shares were 4,120,847,722 as of September 30, 2025, equivalent to about 274,723,181 ADSs.
Conference Call Information
Kingsoft Cloud's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:15 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:15 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).
[3] Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" set forth at the end of this press release.
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc28eb3aabf504060b173cc1dbba23325. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique access PIN.
To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ksyun.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). In evaluating our business, we consider and use certain non-GAAP measures, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit, Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin, Non-GAAP net (loss) profit and Non-GAAP net (loss) profit margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding share-based compensation allocated in the cost of revenues, and we define Non-GAAP gross margin as Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as operating loss excluding share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets and amortization of intangible assets and we define Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP operating (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP net (loss) profit as net loss excluding share-based compensation, foreign exchange (gain) loss and impairment of long-lived assets, and we define Non-GAAP net (loss) profit margin as Non-GAAP net (loss) profit as a percentage of revenues. We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as Non-GAAP net (loss) profit excluding interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, and we define Non-GAAP EBITDA margin as Non-GAAP EBITDA as a percentage of revenues. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
We compensate for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Exchange Rate Information
This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook, and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Kingsoft Cloud's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Kingsoft Cloud may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Kingsoft Cloud's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Kingsoft Cloud's goals and strategies; Kingsoft Cloud's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to Kingsoft Cloud's business and industry; the expected growth of the cloud service market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain customers, especially Premium Customers; Kingsoft Cloud's ability to monetize the customer base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; China's political or social conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Kingsoft Cloud's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Kingsoft Cloud does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC and HKEX: 3896) is a leading cloud service provider in China. With extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud-native products based on vigorous cloud technology research and development capabilities, well-architected industry-specific solutions and end-to-end fulfillment and deployment, Kingsoft Cloud offers comprehensive, reliable and trusted cloud service to customers in strategically selected verticals.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.ksyun.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
Nicole Shan
Tel: +86 (10) 6292-7777 Ext. 6300
Email: [email protected]
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
2,648,764
|
3,954,528
|
555,489
|
Restricted cash
|
81,337
|
95,725
|
13,446
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,468,663
|
2,358,126
|
331,244
|
Short-term investments
|
90,422
|
—
|
—
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
2,233,074
|
2,544,116
|
357,370
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
318,526
|
672,242
|
94,429
|
Total current assets
|
6,840,786
|
9,624,737
|
1,351,978
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,630,052
|
10,334,992
|
1,451,748
|
Intangible assets, net
|
694,880
|
574,680
|
80,725
|
Goodwill
|
4,605,724
|
4,605,724
|
646,962
|
Prepayments and other assets
|
449,983
|
172,880
|
24,285
|
Equity investments
|
234,182
|
230,305
|
32,351
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
137,047
|
109,092
|
15,324
|
Total non-current assets
|
10,751,868
|
16,027,673
|
2,251,395
|
Total assets
|
17,592,654
|
25,652,410
|
3,603,373
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
1,877,004
|
2,316,930
|
325,457
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
3,341,990
|
3,523,726
|
494,974
|
Short-term borrowings
|
2,225,765
|
3,397,319
|
477,219
|
Income tax payable
|
69,219
|
86,901
|
12,207
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
1,584,199
|
937,630
|
131,708
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
61,258
|
34,684
|
4,872
|
Total current liabilities
|
9,159,435
|
10,297,190
|
1,446,437
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
1,660,584
|
2,792,396
|
392,246
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
309,612
|
2,467,501
|
346,608
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
101,677
|
70,539
|
9,909
|
Other liabilities
|
790,271
|
2,889,047
|
405,822
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
65,755
|
60,863
|
8,549
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
2,927,899
|
8,280,346
|
1,163,134
|
Total liabilities
|
12,087,334
|
18,577,536
|
2,609,571
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
25,689
|
28,483
|
4,001
|
Treasury shares
|
(105,478)
|
(54,875)
|
(7,708)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
18,940,885
|
21,293,147
|
2,991,031
|
Statutory reserves funds
|
32,001
|
32,001
|
4,495
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(14,291,957)
|
(15,067,968)
|
(2,116,585)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
566,900
|
511,638
|
71,869
|
Total Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited
|
5,168,040
|
6,742,426
|
947,103
|
Non-controlling interests
|
337,280
|
332,448
|
46,699
|
Total equity
|
5,505,320
|
7,074,874
|
993,802
|
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests
|
17,592,654
|
25,652,410
|
3,603,373
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public cloud services
|
1,175,535
|
1,353,479
|
1,625,309
|
1,752,326
|
246,148
|
3,597,447
|
4,731,114
|
664,576
|
Enterprise cloud services
|
710,039
|
616,498
|
723,918
|
725,702
|
101,939
|
1,955,439
|
2,066,118
|
290,226
|
Others
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
152
|
-
|
-
|
Total revenues
|
1,885,574
|
1,969,977
|
2,349,227
|
2,478,028
|
348,087
|
5,553,038
|
6,797,232
|
954,802
|
Cost of revenues
|
(1,582,220)
|
(1,651,671)
|
(2,010,370)
|
(2,097,133)
|
(294,583)
|
(4,638,084)
|
(5,759,174)
|
(808,986)
|
Gross profit
|
303,354
|
318,306
|
338,857
|
380,895
|
53,504
|
914,954
|
1,038,058
|
145,816
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
(121,117)
|
(144,338)
|
(131,996)
|
(152,158)
|
(21,374)
|
(363,577)
|
(428,492)
|
(60,190)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(170,374)
|
(181,999)
|
(339,563)
|
(174,368)
|
(24,493)
|
(655,318)
|
(695,930)
|
(97,757)
|
Research and development expenses
|
(235,912)
|
(226,170)
|
(194,285)
|
(199,644)
|
(28,044)
|
(671,834)
|
(620,099)
|
(87,105)
|
Impairment of long-lived assets
|
(919,724)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(919,724)
|
-
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
(1,447,127)
|
(552,507)
|
(665,844)
|
(526,170)
|
(73,911)
|
(2,610,453)
|
(1,744,521)
|
(245,052)
|
Operating loss
|
(1,143,773)
|
(234,201)
|
(326,987)
|
(145,275)
|
(20,407)
|
(1,695,499)
|
(706,463)
|
(99,236)
|
Interest income
|
4,517
|
4,946
|
11,520
|
25,354
|
3,561
|
22,832
|
41,820
|
5,874
|
Interest expense
|
(57,404)
|
(82,897)
|
(124,669)
|
(137,067)
|
(19,254)
|
(167,884)
|
(344,633)
|
(48,410)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
135,777
|
9,051
|
(39,526)
|
80,357
|
11,288
|
86,041
|
49,882
|
7,007
|
Other gain (loss), net
|
6,046
|
3,244
|
1,620
|
(8,026)
|
(1,127)
|
(9,990)
|
(3,162)
|
(444)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
4,433
|
(7,012)
|
23,522
|
174,460
|
24,506
|
(11,718)
|
190,970
|
26,825
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(1,050,404)
|
(306,869)
|
(454,520)
|
(10,197)
|
(1,433)
|
(1,776,218)
|
(771,586)
|
(108,384)
|
Income tax (expense) benefit
|
(10,662)
|
(9,241)
|
(2,343)
|
2,350
|
330
|
(2,182)
|
(9,234)
|
(1,297)
|
Net loss
|
(1,061,066)
|
(316,110)
|
(456,863)
|
(7,847)
|
(1,103)
|
(1,778,400)
|
(780,820)
|
(109,681)
|
Less: net (loss) profit attributable to
|
(3,931)
|
(2,184)
|
602
|
(3,227)
|
(453)
|
(8,679)
|
(4,809)
|
(676)
|
Net loss attributable to Kingsoft
|
(1,057,135)
|
(313,926)
|
(457,465)
|
(4,620)
|
(650)
|
(1,769,721)
|
(776,011)
|
(109,005)
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
(0.29)
|
(0.08)
|
(0.11)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.49)
|
(0.20)
|
(0.03)
|
Shares used in the net loss per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
3,655,882,906
|
3,728,092,123
|
4,009,119,198
|
4,137,454,159
|
4,137,454,159
|
3,640,406,551
|
3,959,721,321
|
3,959,721,321
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
(112,296)
|
7,744
|
43,174
|
(106,203)
|
(14,918)
|
(92,122)
|
(55,285)
|
(7,766)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
(1,173,362)
|
(308,366)
|
(413,689)
|
(114,050)
|
(16,021)
|
(1,870,522)
|
(836,105)
|
(117,447)
|
Less: Comprehensive (loss) income
|
(3,900)
|
(2,200)
|
606
|
(3,238)
|
(455)
|
(8,717)
|
(4,832)
|
(679)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to
|
(1,169,462)
|
(306,166)
|
(414,295)
|
(110,812)
|
(15,566)
|
(1,861,805)
|
(831,273)
|
(116,768)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Gross profit
|
303,354
|
318,306
|
338,857
|
380,895
|
53,504
|
914,954
|
1,038,058
|
145,816
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Share-based compensation expenses (allocated in cost of
|
4,252
|
9,365
|
11,712
|
11,672
|
1,640
|
15,142
|
32,749
|
4,600
|
Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
|
307,606
|
327,671
|
350,569
|
392,567
|
55,144
|
930,096
|
1,070,807
|
150,416
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
|
Gross margin
|
16.1 %
|
16.2 %
|
14.4 %
|
15.4 %
|
16.5 %
|
15.3 %
|
Adjusted gross margin (Non-GAAP Financial
|
16.3 %
|
16.6 %
|
14.9 %
|
15.8 %
|
16.7 %
|
15.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net Loss
|
(1,061,066)
|
(316,110)
|
(456,863)
|
(7,847)
|
(1,103)
|
(1,778,400)
|
(780,820)
|
(109,681)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Share-based compensation expenses
|
40,423
|
134,611
|
116,856
|
116,937
|
16,426
|
189,667
|
368,404
|
51,749
|
– Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(135,777)
|
(9,051)
|
39,526
|
(80,357)
|
(11,288)
|
(86,041)
|
(49,882)
|
(7,007)
|
– Impairment of long-lived assets
|
919,724
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
919,724
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted net (loss) profit (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
|
(236,696)
|
(190,550)
|
(300,481)
|
28,733
|
4,035
|
(755,050)
|
(462,298)
|
(64,939)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Interest income
|
(4,517)
|
(4,946)
|
(11,520)
|
(25,354)
|
(3,561)
|
(22,832)
|
(41,820)
|
(5,874)
|
– Interest expense
|
57,404
|
82,897
|
124,669
|
137,067
|
19,254
|
167,884
|
344,633
|
48,410
|
– Income tax expense (benefit)
|
10,662
|
9,241
|
2,343
|
(2,350)
|
(330)
|
2,182
|
9,234
|
1,297
|
– Depreciation and amortization
|
358,540
|
421,901
|
591,021
|
688,501
|
96,713
|
886,990
|
1,701,423
|
238,997
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
|
185,393
|
318,543
|
406,032
|
826,597
|
116,111
|
279,174
|
1,551,172
|
217,891
|
– Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|
(10,667)
|
(2,110)
|
(5,708)
|
(21,763)
|
(3,057)
|
(34,488)
|
(29,581)
|
(4,155)
|
Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment,
|
174,726
|
316,433
|
400,324
|
804,834
|
113,054
|
244,686
|
1,521,591
|
213,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Operating loss
|
(1,143,773)
|
(234,201)
|
(326,987)
|
(145,275)
|
(20,407)
|
(1,695,499)
|
(706,463)
|
(99,236)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– Share-based compensation expenses
|
40,423
|
134,611
|
116,856
|
116,937
|
16,426
|
189,667
|
368,404
|
51,749
|
– Impairment of long-lived assets
|
919,724
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
919,724
|
-
|
-
|
– Amortization of intangible assets
|
43,460
|
43,781
|
43,751
|
43,702
|
6,139
|
130,392
|
131,234
|
18,434
|
Adjusted operating (loss) profit (Non-GAAP Financial
|
(140,166)
|
(55,809)
|
(166,380)
|
15,364
|
2,158
|
(455,716)
|
(206,825)
|
(29,053)
|
– Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|
(10,667)
|
(2,110)
|
(5,708)
|
(21,763)
|
(3,057)
|
(34,488)
|
(29,581)
|
(4,155)
|
Excluding gain on disposal of property and equipment,
|
(150,833)
|
(57,919)
|
(172,088)
|
(6,399)
|
(899)
|
(490,204)
|
(236,406)
|
(33,208)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for percentage)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Jun 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Net loss margin
|
-56.3 %
|
-16.0 %
|
-19.4 %
|
-0.3 %
|
-32.0 %
|
-11.5 %
|
|
Adjusted net (loss) profit margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
|
-12.6 %
|
-9.7 %
|
-12.8 %
|
1.2 %
|
-13.6 %
|
-6.8 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
|
9.8 %
|
16.2 %
|
17.3 %
|
33.4 %
|
5.0 %
|
22.8 %
|
|
Normalized Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
9.3 %
|
16.1 %
|
17.0 %
|
32.5 %
|
4.4 %
|
22.4 %
|
Adjusted operating (loss) profit margin (Non-GAAP Financial
|
-7.4 %
|
-2.8 %
|
-7.1 %
|
0.6 %
|
-8.2 %
|
-3.0 %
|
|
Normalized Adjusted operating loss margin
|
-8.0 %
|
-2.9 %
|
-7.3 %
|
-0.3 %
|
-8.8 %
|
-3.5 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KINGSOFT CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended
|
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
Sep 30,
|
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Net cash generated from operating activities
|
228,364
|
1,716,658
|
241,138
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(458,621)
|
(2,723,833)
|
(382,615)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(183,390)
|
(433,810)
|
(60,937)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
|
27,632
|
(25,890)
|
(3,637)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and
|
(386,015)
|
(1,466,875)
|
(206,051)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
|
2,096,404
|
5,517,128
|
774,986
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
|
1,710,389
|
4,050,253
|
568,935
|
|
|
