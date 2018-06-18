Kingspan highlights the value of space with debut of OPTIM-R, displays of Kooltherm at AIA Conference on Architecture 2018

Kingspan OPTIM-R is a next-generation insulation comprising rigid vacuum insulation panels (VIP) with a microporous core, which is evacuated, encased and sealed in a thin, gas-tight envelope to give outstanding R-values and an ultra-thin insulation solution. The high level of thermal efficiency—up to R-28 on 1 inch and R-57 on 2 inch using calculated edge thermal resistance properties—combined with minimal thickness, provides an ideal solution for applications where a lack of construction space or depth is an issue such as commercial roofing for single-ply low slope and IRMA systems.

"Visitors to our booth at AIA will see real-world examples of how OPTIM-R, which is equally well suited for new construction or retrofit, can lower total construction costs while requiring less height and delivering a higher R-value per inch," said Craig Lynch, Commercial / Technical Director, Kingspan Insulation North America. "Every square foot matters today, and our portfolio of solutions is designed to maximize the ROI in construction by providing more performance in less space."

The Kingspan Kooltherm line offers an extensive range of products for wall, floor, soffit and rainscreen applications. It has a fiber-free rigid thermoset phenolic insulation core that resists both moisture and water vapor ingress, and exhibits excellence in fire and smoke performance. With an R-value of up to 17 on two inches, Kooltherm has a higher R-value than any commonly used insulation. During AIA, attendees will see just how much more efficient Kooltherm is compared to traditional mineral wool.

AIA attendees can enter to win $1,000 when visiting the Kingspan booth with a project and learning more about the real value of space.

On Wednesday, June 20 at 12:30pm at MBB Architects in midtown Manhattan, Kingspan will be participating in a Net Zero Building roundtable discussion hosted by Architectural Products, Net Zero Buildings and Architectural SSL.

On Friday, June 22 at 2:50pm, Kingspan speakers from both the panels division and the insulation division will speak in the "Insulation Fire Performance" session organized by AIA and Architect magazine. The session will take place on the exhibit floor in booth 1739.

For more information visit www.kingspaninsulation.us

Kingspan Insulation LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading manufacturer in energy efficiency and moisture management products, offering high-performance insulation, building wraps and pre-insulated HVAC ductwork.

Kingspan Insulation LLC is part of the Kingspan Group plc., one of Europe's leading construction product manufacturers. The Kingspan Group was formed in the late 1960s and is a publicly traded group of companies headquartered in Kingscourt, County Cavan, Ireland. Kingspan Group has manufacturing, distribution and commercial operations throughout Europe, North America, Australasia, the Middle East and other locations across the globe.

