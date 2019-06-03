Kingspan showcases sustainable solutions and innovative technologies for energy efficient buildings at the 2019 AIA Conference

ATLANTA, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingspan is the global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. At the heart of Kingspan's approach is the drive to help customers achieve improved building performance, through sustainable building solutions, innovative new technologies, and award-winning design. Kingspan North America is made up of 5 divisions across a wide range of sectors within the building industry: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Tate (access floors), and Morin (metal wall/roof panel systems). Together, we continually innovate so clients never have to choose between efficiency, style and safety, and our pledge to Net Zero Energy by 2020 is instilled at every level of the organization and at every step in the manufacturing process. The Kingspan divisions will be presenting in a flagship exhibit for the first time at the A'19 Conference on Architecture in booth# 4107.

Kingspan Insulated Panels is North America's premier source for functional, aesthetic insulated metal panels that increase the thermal efficiency, build speed, and durability of any construction project. From world-class sporting facilities such as the Orlando City soccer stadium and the Daytona International Speedway, to large-scale retail projects and residential high-rises, Kingspan Panels does it all.

Kingspan Insulation is a leading manufacturer in energy efficiency and moisture management products, offering high performance insulation, building wraps and pre–insulated HVAC ductwork. The vast product range includes optimum, premium and high performance rigid insulation products which have many advantages over traditional insulation materials. Its products are among the most thermally efficient and technologically advanced insulation materials available.

CPI Daylighting and Bristolite Daylighting Systems are now Kingspan Light + Air. The combination of our innovative building envelope and daylighting solutions with the pioneering technology of Kingspan, the global leader in sustainable lighting and building envelope solutions, will be a driving force for innovation and performance. Together we leverage our knowledge and expertise to serve as the leading daylighting consultants for the architectural community and building industry.

Morin Corporation specializes in roll forming of Architectural heavier gauge single element metal wall and roof systems. Morin offers a complete suite of metal finishes including perforations, miter and rounded corners, coordinated louvers and fasteners and custom extrusions for a complete look for any size project.

Tate is an industry leading global provider of innovative next generation raised access floor systems and high-end finishes. Our extensive range of finishes includes our own STONEWORKS™ line as well as, porcelain, terrazzo, wood and resilient finishes. Tate's architectural finishes offer the ability to capture a building's signature style while providing a cost effective and environmentally friendly service distribution solution.

Kingspan is committed to providing pioneering new technologies in insulation and low energy solutions worldwide, as well as support sustainability efforts and local communities in which we operate.

We help customers bring their most challenging design ideas to reality. Never Compromise. Always Innovate. Kingspan.

For more information visit Kingspan at booth 4107 or go to www.kingspan.us.

Kingspan Insulation LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a leading manufacturer in energy efficiency and moisture management products, offering high-performance insulation, building wraps and pre-insulated HVAC ductwork.

Kingspan Insulation LLC is part of the Kingspan Group plc., one of Europe's leading construction product manufacturers. The Kingspan Group was formed in the late 1960s and is a publicly traded group of companies headquartered in Kingscourt, County Cavan, Ireland. Kingspan Group has manufacturing, distribution and commercial operations throughout Europe, North America, Australasia, the Middle East and other locations across the globe.

https://twitter.com/KingspanIns_US

www.facebook.com/KingspanInsulationUS

www.linkedin.com/company/kingspan-insulation-us

SOURCE Kingspan North America

Related Links

http://www.kingspan.us

