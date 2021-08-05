Kingsrose Mining Invests in New Financials with Infor SunSystems and Sapphire Anywhere

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that gold production and exploration company Kingsrose Mining has selected Infor SunSystems and Sapphire Anywhere as its new financials platform. The cloud-based solution, which will be deployed by Infor partner Sapphire Systems, is set to add rigour, intelligence and scale to the mining specialist's financials, optimising planning and protecting profitability.

With an 85% interest in the Way Linggo Project in South Sumatra, Indonesia, the company is currently producing high-grade low-cost gold from open cut activities at the main site, while exploring the possibility of establishing open cut activities and re-engineering underground operations at the Taleng Santo Mine, also in Indonesia. With a focus on continuous improvement and an agenda to boost efficiency, Kingsrose selected Infor SunSystems via Sapphire Systems to replace its legacy accounting software and Excel-based processes, and deliver a modern, robust, scalable financials platform to support business growth.

The selection was based on the executive team's previous experience with Infor SunSystems and a huge amount of confidence in the platform. The Infor Q&A capabilities (formerly SunSystems Vision), which represent a powerful, dynamic, multi-language, multi-currency business intelligence (BI) tool, were also key in supporting Kingsrose's requirement for analytics, insights for decision-making and compliance.

"Having used, and been disappointed by, some of the large ERP platforms, we had no hesitation in opting for Infor SunSystems to manage our global financials," comments Mark Smith, Kingsrose Mining CFO. "With a proven track record, powerful capabilities and excellent report writing, it was an easy decision. Sapphire Systems was also a great fit as a partner, managed services provider and a consultancy team that not only understood our goals, but was incredibly responsive and helpful in the process.

"In this industry, we often have a need to expand quickly as a new project is launched or new mine opened, and having a system that can flex to support this is hugely valuable. Poor systems can equate to £millions being lost in profits. Therefore, having the right capabilities is paramount to mitigate risk and maximise returns," Smith continued. "Through being hosted by Sapphire Anywhere's cloud model, we have the added comfort factor that the solution is being fully managed and that there is one point of contact for any issues."

