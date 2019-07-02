Kingstone Companies Inc. Shareholder Investigation: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed against Kingstone Companies, Inc. on behalf of Kingstone shareholders (NASDAQ: KINS). Kingstone investors who have purchased at least 500 shares of Kingstone stock between March 14, 2018 and April 29, 2019 and are interested to learn more about the case are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

Interested Kingstone shareholders have until August 11, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The lawsuit alleges violations of the federal securities laws, and the class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The lawsuit alleges that Kingstone made false and misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose adverse facts about business. Allegedly, Kingstone failed to follow industry best practices on handling claims, which resulted in sufficient claims reserves not being recorded. Along with lack of control over financial reporting, these misleading statements and omissions allegedly caused Kingstone's share price to fall over 15 percent. The lawsuit seeks to recover this loss for shareholders who purchased during the Class Period.

If you have purchased at least 500 shares of Kingstone stock (NASDAQ: KINS), you may have a claim for damages and you may be eligible to seek a position in the case as a lead plaintiff. Please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. Thornton Law Firm is working with Franklin D. Azar & Associates in investigating this case. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Guillaume O. Buell

Thornton Law Firm LLP

1 Lincoln Street

Boston, Massachusetts 02111

Email: gbuell@tenlaw.com

Tel: 617-531-3917

SOURCE Thornton Law Firm LLP

