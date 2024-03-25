Kingstone Insurance Company Announces Innovative Partnership with Zojacks to Mitigate Water Damage Risks

KINGSTON, NY, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Kingstone Insurance Company , a subsidiary of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: KINS), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that it has partnered with Zojacks , a pioneering technology company specializing in water leak detection solutions. The partnership aims to offer enhanced protection to Kingstone policyholders, providing a solution to assist them in protecting their homes and mitigating risks associated with burdensome water-related claims.

Zojacks offers innovative technology that can monitor temperature and provide water leak detection, which will shut off the main water supply in the house, giving policyholders peace of mind when they are not at home. Through this partnership, Kingstone policyholders can benefit from cost-saving product packages offered by Zojacks and can also qualify for insurance policy discounts when the Zojacks technology is installed in their homes.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Zojacks as part of our ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions to our valued policyholders," said Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc. "By leveraging Zojacks' advanced technology, we can significantly mitigate the risks of water damage, offering our customers greater peace of mind."

As per the partnership agreement, Zojacks will oversee the execution process while Kingstone will provide benefits to their policyholders. This collaborative strategy will ensure a speedy and efficient deployment of the water leak detection systems to eligible policyholders, making the process streamlined and maximizing benefits, thus ensuring a seamless customer experience.

The Zojacks flood detection system is designed to be user-friendly, and the installation process is hassle-free, with Zojacks providing installation services. Furthermore, homeowners will receive guidance on how to use the solution through a dedicated mobile app, which will facilitate easy monitoring and management of potential water leaks.

"We are proud to join forces with Kingstone to help safeguard their policyholders from the devastating effects of water damage," said Nate Baldry, President and Founder of Zojacks. "Our user-friendly solution provides effective leak detection and ongoing protection for homeowners."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York. Kingstone is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

About ZoJacks, Inc.

ZoJacks, a North American insurtech firm, specializes in flood prevention for both residential and commercial properties. Their primary aim is to minimize water claims and flood risks by partnering with insurance providers, particularly targeting high-risk demographics. Additionally, they collaborate directly with property ownership and management groups to mitigate the likelihood of unexpected water claim incidents. Their technology focuses on detecting leaks and extreme temperatures, automatically shutting off water to prevent damage. Homeowners are promptly notified through a professional monitoring service, and they can remotely see and control water flow to the home via a mobile app. ZoJacks' systems operate on cellular connections and backup batteries for uninterrupted communication, even during power outages. Trusted across North America, ZoJacks technology is recognized for its reliability. For more information on Zojacks technology and partnerships, visit www.zojacks.com.

SOURCE ZoJacks Inc.