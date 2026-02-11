Kingston's Basch Keegan & Spada Celebrate 35+ Years Serving New York Personal Injury Victims

KINGSTON, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Basch, Keegan & Spada marks 35+ years of dedicated service to Ulster County and the broader Hudson Valley region. The firm has grown significantly since its inception, evolving from a solo practice into a prominent personal injury law firm that has secured over $500 million for its clients. This milestone highlights the firm's sustained commitment to protecting the rights of individuals who have suffered injuries across New York.

"Our history of success speaks for itself," said Eli B. Basch, Partner. "We understand the profound impact an injury can have on your life, which is why we treat each client like family, investing time, care, and dedication into every case. With decades of experience and a track record of winning substantial settlements and verdicts, we have built a reputation for delivering outstanding results.

The firm's long-standing history in New York is a testament to its evolution and ongoing dedication to providing personalized legal assistance and achieving positive results for injured individuals throughout Upstate New York. As personal injury law becomes increasingly complex with evolving insurance practices and litigation strategies, Basch, Keegan & Spada's decades long track record demonstrates the value of sustained local expertise and client-focused representation in helping Hudson Valley residents navigate challenging claims and secure fair compensation in an often difficult legal landscape. The firm offers comprehensive legal support across various personal injury claims, including:

New York Motor Vehicle Accidents

Medical Malpractice: Representing clients harmed by professional negligence in healthcare settings.

Workplace Injuries

Other Negligence Cases: Handling a broad spectrum of cases such as dog bites and slip and fall accidents where injury results from another party's carelessness.

With four partners collectively possessing over 100 years of legal experience, Basch, Keegan & Spada has demonstrated its capability in achieving substantial outcomes for clients. The firm's track record includes recovering a significant sum exceeding $500 million for individuals throughout the Hudson Valley. This financial recovery underscores their effective advocacy and dedication to securing favorable resolutions for those they represent.

Individuals seeking legal representation for Kingston, New York personal injury matters are invited to visit the firm's offices at 303 Clinton Avenue in Kingston, N.Y., or call the office as the team is available to discuss specific legal needs and outline potential pathways for resolution.

