KINGSWAY ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF STRATEGIC ADVISORY BOARD TO THE KINGSWAY SEARCH XCELERATOR SEGMENT - WELCOMES THOMAS P. JOYCE, JR. AND WILLIAM N. THORNDIKE, JR. AS ADVISORS

ITASCA, Ill., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) In furtherance of its strategy of focusing on core operations and acquisitions, Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announces the creation of a Strategic Advisory Board to the newly formed Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") segment, which includes the unique CEO Accelerator program. The goal of the Advisory Board will be to assist the KSX CEOs and Operators-in-residence with their strategic thinking, acquisition opportunity analysis, operational execution, and capital allocation decisions, as well as to provide advice, experience, and expanded networks.

KSX is honored to welcome Thomas P. Joyce, Jr. and William N. Thorndike, Jr. as members of the Advisory Board.

"We are excited to welcome such distinguished industry experts and business builders as the inaugural members of our Strategic Advisory Board," said Kingsway President and CEO, J.T. Fitzgerald. "We look forward to working with Tom and Will and we believe we will benefit immensely from their unique perspectives and extensive experience as we continue to build KSX."

Thomas P. Joyce, Jr. most recently served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Danaher Corporation, from which he retired in 2020. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Joyce held multiple executive positions during his 31-year career at Danaher. Mr. Joyce currently serves on the boards of Roper Technologies, Inc., College of the Holy Cross, MedStar Health, Inc., and The Economic Club of Washington.

William N. Thorndike, Jr. is the Managing Partner of The Cromwell Harbor Partnership, a private investment company with a variety of long-term holdings. Prior to Cromwell Harbor, Thorndike founded Housatonic Partners, a leading private equity firm with offices in Boston and San Francisco. He is Chairman of the Board at CNX Resources, and the Co-Chairman of EverArc Holdings. He is also a Director of several private companies, including QMC Telecom and Banyan Software. He is a Founder and Jury Member for The Singleton Prize for CEO Excellence, serves as a Trustee for Cromwell Harbor Foundation, WGBH, College of the Atlantic, and the Land and Garden Preserve. He is the author of The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success.

"Tom's long track record of value creation at Danaher, through the combination of thoughtful capital allocation, talent development and business building, will be an incredible resource for our KSX companies and their managers," said Mr. Fitzgerald.

"Given Will's extensive background and experience in search fund investing, capital allocation, and financial management we believe that he will make important contributions to KSX's strategy and growth," continued Mr. Fitzgerald. "We are excited and grateful to have both Tom and Will share their wealth of knowledge with KSX and we believe this will provide a competitive advantage to KSX and Kingsway for years to come."

