Kingsway Announces Receipt of Extension From NYSE

ITASCA, IL, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") granted the Company an additional extension through March 16, 2020 to complete and file its 2018 Form 10-K and become current with all of its periodic Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. The NYSE will continue the listing of the Company's common stock during such time; however, the additional extension period and continued listing of the Company's common stock is subject to ongoing reassessment by the NYSE. The NYSE also informed Kingsway that in the event it does not complete its 2018 Form 10-K with the SEC by April 17, 2020, the NYSE will move forward with the initiation of suspension and delisting procedures. At this time, the Company expects to file its 2018 Form 10-K and become current with all of its periodic SEC filings prior to the expiration of the extension period.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty, asset management and real estate industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

