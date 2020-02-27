Kingsway Provides Further Update on 2018 Form 10-K Filing

ITASCA, IL, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The Company also filed today amended Forms 10-Q/A for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018, and September 30, 2018 that have been restated to reflect adjustments identified during the course of its 2018 audit.

The Company originally issued a press release dated March 14, 2019 reporting certain unaudited 2018 fourth quarter and year-end financial results. The Company subsequently issued press releases dated April 16, 2019 and May 30, 2019 announcing that its outside independent auditors required more time to complete their work and describing certain adjustments it had identified during the course of its ongoing audit. Since its May 30, 2019 press release, the Company identified additional adjustments to its previously reported financial results. The adjustments identified and the effect of such adjustments on the Company's previously reported financial results are described in more detail below.

Cumulative Impact of Adjustments Identified Since March 14, 2019

Summarized below is the cumulative impact on the Company's previously reported consolidated statement of operations and consolidated balance sheet as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 of the adjustments recorded since its March 14, 2019 press release (inclusive of those announced on April 16, 2019 and May 30, 2019).



Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 Amounts in thousands



















Per March 14, 2019

Press Release Adjustments due to Consolidation of

Limited Liability

Investments Adjustments to

Redeemable Class A

Preferred Stock Adjustments to

Extended

Warranty Segment Adjustment to

Carrying Values of

Investments Other

Adjustments Total

Adjustments Per February 27,

2020 Press Release Revenues:















Service fee and commission income 38,849 - - (563) - - (563) 38,286 Rental income 13,376 - - - - - - 13,376 Other income 416 - - - - - - 416 Total revenues 52,641 - - (563) - - (563) 52,078 Operating expenses:











-

Claims authorized on vehicle service agreements 5,711 -



- - - 5,711 Loss and loss adjustment expenses 1,631 -



- - - 1,631 Commissions 3,756 -



- - - 3,756 Cost of services sold 7,315 -

55 - - 55 7,370 General and administrative expenses 29,367 69 (33) 149 - 183 368 29,732 Leased real estate segment interest expense 6,171 -





- - 6,171 Total operating expenses 53,951 69 (33) 203 - 183 422 54,371 Operating loss (1,310) (69) 33 (766) - (183) (985) (2,293) Other revenues (expenses), net:











-

Net investment income (8,876) 1,840 - - 94 9,899 11,833 2,957 Net realized (losses) gains (405) 388 - - - - 388 (17) Gain on change in fair value of equity investments 250 130 - - - - 130 381 (Loss) gain on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value - 2,715 - - - (10,108) (7,393) (7,393) Net change in unrealized loss on private company investments - (1,629) - - - - (1,629) (1,629) Non-operating other income 1,032 (69) - - - (932) (1,001) 30 Interest expense not allocated to segments (6,091) (1,316) - - - - (1,316) (7,407) Amortization of intangible assets (2,442) - - - - 66 66 (2,376) Loss on change in fair value of debt (1,720) - - - - - - (1,720) Gain on disposal of subsidiary 17 - - - - - - 17 Equity in net (loss) income of investee (817) - - - (1,682) - (1,682) (2,499) Total other revenues (expenses), net (19,052) 2,059 - - (1,588) (1,075) (604) (19,656) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit) (20,362) 1,990 33 (766) (1,588) (1,258) (1,589) (21,949) Income tax expense (benefit) 358 - - (53)

10 (43) 315 (Loss) income from continuing operations (20,720) 1,990 33 (713) (1,588) (1,268) (1,546) (22,264) Loss on liquidation of subsidiary, net of taxes -









- - Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1,738 (673)

- - - (673) 1,064 (Loss) gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of taxes (7,136)



- - - - (7,136) Net loss (26,118) 1,317 33 (713) (1,588) (1,268) (2,219) (28,336) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 468 1,317 - (21) - - 1,295 1,765 Less: dividends on preferred stock, net of tax 96

524 - - - 524 620 Net loss attributable to common shareholders (26,682) (0) (491) (692) (1,588) (1,268) (4,039) (30,721)



Kingsway Financial Services Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2018 Amounts in thousands



















Per March 14, 2019

Press Release Adjustments due to

Consolidation of

Limited Liability

Investments Adjustments to

Redeemable Class A

Preferred Stock Adjustments to

Extended

Warranty Segment Adjustment to

Carrying Values

of Investments Other

Adjustments Total

Adjustments Per February 27,

2020 Press Release Assets















Investments:















Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost of $12,432) 12,260 - - - - - - 12,260 Equity investments, at fair value (cost of $2,274) 856 - - - - - - 856 Limited liability investments 21,456 (16,065) - (699) 94 - (16,670) 4,790 Limited liability investments, at fair value 206 25,809 - - - - 25,809 26,015 Investments in private companies, at adjusted cost - 2,391 - 699 - - 3,090 3,090 Real estate investments, at fair value (cost of $10,225) - 10,662 - - - - 10,662 10,662 Other investments, at cost which approximates fair value 2,079 - - - - - - 2,079 Short-term investments, at cost which approximates fair value 152 - - - - - - 152 Total investments 37,009 22,798 - - 94 - 22,892 59,904 Cash and cash equivalents 31,914 443 - (779) - (16,959) (17,295) 14,619 Restricted Cash - - - - - 16,959 16,959 16,959 Investment in investee 2,633 - - - (1,682) - (1,682) 951 Accrued investment income 203 219 - - - - 219 420 Service fee receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $191 4,570 - - (1,136) - - (1,136) 3,434 Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $184 8,748 (8) - 967 - (183) 776 9,523 Deferred acquisition costs, net 6,904 - -

- - - 6,904 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $15,958 103,142 - -

- - - 103,142 Goodwill 73,928 - -

- 731 731 74,659 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $10,594 83,816 - -

- (550) (550) 83,266 Other assets 4,472 - - (15) - - (15) 4,459 Assets held for sale -









- - Total Assets 357,339 23,452 - (963) (1,588) (2) 20,899 378,240 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











-















-

Liabilities:











-

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,007 461 (1,706) (914) - (61) (2,220) 14,786 Income taxes payable 2,431 - - (31) - - (31) 2,400 Deferred service fees 46,016 - - 1,114 - - 1,114 47,130 Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses 2,073 - - - - - - 2,073 Bank loan 3,917 - - - - - - 3,917 Notes payable 182,548 16,768 - - - - 16,768 199,316 Subordinated debt, at fair value 50,023 - - - - - - 50,023 Net deferred income tax liabilities 28,532 - - (23) - 28 5 28,537 Liabilities held for sale - - - - - - - - Total Liabilities 332,547 17,229 (1,706) 145 - (33) 15,636 348,182













-

Class A preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 and unlimited number authorized at December 31,

2018; 222,876 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 5,494 - 306 - - - 306 5,800













- - Shareholders' Equity:











- - Additional paid-in capital 354,360 - (470)





(470) 353,890 Accumulated deficit (381,203) - 1,870 (1,048) (1,588) (229) (995) (382,196) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 40,507 - -



260 260 40,768 Shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders 13,664 - 1,400 (1,048) (1,588) 31 (1,204) 12,462 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 5,634 6,223 - (60) - - 6,162 11,796 Total Shareholders' Equity 19,298 6,223 1,400 (1,108) (1,588) 31 4,958 24,258 Total Liabilities, Class A preferred stock and Shareholders' Equity 357,339 23,452 - (963) (1,588) (2) 20,899 378,240

Certain of the adjustments identified above affect years prior to 2018, which results in a different impact to 2018 net loss than to 2018 shareholders' equity. The Company has restated its 2017 financial statements for those adjustments, as appropriate, which are described in Note 3 to the consolidated financial statements within its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Summary Description of Adjustments Identified Since March 14, 2019

Adjustments due to Consolidation of Limited Liability Investments

The Company identified five limited liability investments, previously accounted for under the equity method of accounting, that are now accounted for on a consolidated basis. The Company now reports the gross assets and related non-recourse liabilities carried on the balance sheets of these limited liability investments and, in some cases, records noncontrolling interests in the consolidated limited liability investments.

Adjustments to Redeemable Class A Preferred Stock

The Company determined that some of the proceeds from its redeemable Class A Preferred Stock issued on February 3, 2014 should have been allocated to the Series C warrants issued on such date and to a beneficial conversion feature related to the embedded conversion option in the redeemable Class A Preferred Stock. The allocated proceeds should have been recorded as additional paid in capital in shareholders' equity with an offsetting discount to the carrying value of the redeemable Class A Preferred Stock, which discount would then have been amortized as dividend expense and reported as part of net loss attributable to common shareholders through the mandatory redemption date of April 1, 2021.

Adjustments to Extended Warranty Segment

The Company increased deferred service fees by $0.6 million, with offsetting reductions of $0.5 million to service fee and commission income recorded for the year ended December 31, 2018 and $0.1 million to accumulated deficit, for adjustments due to the adoption, effective January 1, 2018, of Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The Company also identified several adjustments within the consolidated balance sheet, which had no effect on shareholders' equity, primarily including to (i) reclassify $0.7 million from limited liability investments to investments in private companies, at adjusted cost to conform to current presentation; (ii) reclassify $0.8 million from cash and cash equivalents to service fee receivable; and (iii) record offsetting reductions of $1.3 million to service fee receivable and accrued expenses and other liabilities.

Adjustments to Carrying Values of Investments

The Company adjusted the carrying values of some of the underlying investments held by its limited liability investments that will now be accounted for on a consolidated basis. In addition, the Company concluded that the carrying value of its investment in investee, which is accounted for using the equity method, had an other than temporary impairment as of December 31, 2018. As such, the Company decreased the carrying value of its investment in investee as of December 31, 2018 by $1.7 million to reflect the published closing common stock price of the investee, Itasca Capital Ltd.

Other Adjustments

The Company recorded other adjustments that were identified in the course of the Company's continued review or as a result of further audit procedures performed by the Company's external auditors, including:

Reclassifying to prior periods $1.0 million of non-operating other income recorded during 2018 due to the reversal of escheat liabilities related to the Company's voluntary runoff property-casualty insurance operation;

of non-operating other income recorded during 2018 due to the reversal of escheat liabilities related to the Company's voluntary runoff property-casualty insurance operation; Reclassifying $10.1 million of net investment loss to loss on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value in order to conform to the current presentation of the Company's investment in 1347 Investors LLC;

of net investment loss to loss on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value in order to conform to the current presentation of the Company's investment in 1347 Investors LLC; A $17.0 million reclassification from cash and cash equivalents into restricted cash; and

reclassification from cash and cash equivalents into restricted cash; and A $0.7 million increase to goodwill, with offsetting decreases to intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets and accumulated deficit, related to the Company's acquisition of Argo Management in 2016, including the related tax impact of these adjustments, resulting in an increase to net deferred income tax liabilities, with offsetting decreases to income tax benefit and accumulated deficit.

