Kingsway Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

ITASCA, Ill., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced its operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, which includes the following highlights:

Net cash provided by operating activities improved to $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to essentially zero for the same period in 2019; and

GAAP net loss was $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.0 million for the same period in 2019; Non-GAAP adjusted loss was $0.45 million (inclusive of $0.3 million tax benefit) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a Non-GAAP adjusted loss of $0.43 million (inclusive of $0.2 million tax expense) for the same period in 2019.

In addition, on October 13, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire PWI Holdings, Inc. from ADESA Dealer Services, LLC, a subsidiary of (NYSE: KAR) KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global ("KAR"), subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. PWI, through its subsidiaries Preferred Warranties, Inc., Superior Warranties, Inc., Preferred Warranties of Florida, Inc., and Preferred Nationwide Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (collectively, "PWI"), markets, sells and administers vehicle service contracts in all fifty states, primarily through a network of automobile dealer partners.

The purchase price for the acquisition is $24.5 million (subject to customary adjustments) and is expected to close prior to year-end, pending receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Kingsway expects to fund the purchase price via a mix of cash on hand and bank debt.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss

Non-GAAP adjusted loss was essentially flat year-over-year, at $0.45 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a Non-GAAP adjusted loss of $0.43 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to lower interest expense and a tax benefit for the current period that was essentially offset by lower Extended Warranty results and higher corporate expenses.

Reconciliations of net loss to non-GAAP adjusted loss are presented in the attached schedules.

Extended Warranty

Revenues from the Extended Warranty service fee and commission income decreased 7.0% (or $0.9 million) to $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $12.9 million for the three months ended September 30. Note that the year-over-year decrease of 7.0% is less than the 11.9% year-over-year decrease experienced for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

The decrease in revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is primarily due to:

A $1.1 million decrease at Trinity, driven by reduced revenues in its equipment breakdown and maintenance support services due to the loss of a major customer and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, which was partially offset by an increase in its extended warranty services product; and

Slight decreases at Geminus and IWS, due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic, that were partially offset by a slight increase in PWSC revenue, driven by the stronger housing market.

The Extended Warranty operating income was $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared with $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in operating income is primarily due to the following:

A $0.1 million increase at Geminus for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $0.3 million , primarily due to lower claims authorized on vehicle service agreements and lower general and administrative expenses that was partially offset by decreased revenue compared with the three months ended September 30, 2019 ;

A $0.1 million increase at PWSC to $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to increased revenue;

A $0.3 million decrease at IWS to $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to a decrease in revenue and an increase in operating expenses; and

A $0.3 million decrease at Trinity to $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, driven by reduced revenues in its equipment breakdown and maintenance support services, partially offset by a related decrease in cost of services sold, operating expenses and increased margin on the extended warranty services product.

Extended Warranty Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA decreased by $0.4 million to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $1.8 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to the decrease in Extended Warranty operating income as explained above.

Reconciliations of Extended Warranty Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are presented in the attached schedules.

Leased Real Estate

Leased Real Estate rental income was, as expected, flat year-over-year with $3.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. Leased Real Estate operating income was $0.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2019. The rental income is derived from CMC's long-term triple net lease.

Impact of COVID-19

In March 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, and the outbreak has become increasingly widespread in the United States, including in the markets in which we operate. The COVID-19 outbreak has had a notable impact on general economic conditions, including but not limited to the temporary closures of many businesses; "shelter in place" and other governmental regulations; and reduced consumer spending due to both job losses and other effects attributable to COVID-19.

The near-term impacts of COVID-19 are primarily with respect to the Company's Extended Warranty segment. As consumer spending has been impacted, including a decline in the purchase of new and used vehicles, and many businesses through which the Company distributes its products either remain closed or are open but with capacity constraints, the Company has seen cash flows being affected by a reduction in new warranty sales for vehicle service agreements. With respect to homeowner warranties, the Company experienced an initial reduction in new enrollments in its home warranty programs associated with the impact of COVID-19 on new home sales in the United States. There remain many unknowns and the Company continues to monitor the expected trends and related demand for its services and has and will continue to adjust its operations accordingly.

The Company could experience other potential impacts as a result of COVID-19, including, but not limited to, potential impairment charges to the carrying amounts of goodwill, indefinite-lived intangibles and long-lived assets, the loss in value of investments, as well as the potential for adverse impacts on the Company's debt covenant financial ratios. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current estimates as the scope of COVID-19 evolves or if the duration of business disruptions is longer than initially anticipated.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019



(unaudited)



Assets







Investments:







Fixed maturities, at fair value (amortized cost of $19,971 and $22,136, respectively) $ 20,225

$ 22,195 Equity investments, at fair value (cost of $1,171 and $2,895, respectively)

261

2,421 Limited liability investments

3,739

3,841 Limited liability investments, at fair value

31,119

29,078 Investments in private companies, at adjusted cost

791

2,035 Real estate investments, at fair value (cost of $10,225 and $10,225, respectively)

10,662

10,662 Other investments, at cost which approximates fair value

300

1,009 Short-term investments, at cost which approximates fair value

157

155 Total investments

67,254

71,396 Cash and cash equivalents

20,506

13,478 Restricted cash

10,943

12,183 Accrued investment income

730

562 Service fee receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $655 and $634, respectively

3,584

3,400 Other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $201 and $201, respectively

12,829

14,013 Deferred acquisition costs, net

8,892

8,604 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $23,788 and $20,503, respectively

95,924

99,064 Right-of-use asset

2,874

3,327 Goodwill

82,104

82,104 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $14,861 and $13,142, respectively

84,705

86,424 Other assets

3,987

5,068 Total Assets $ 394,332

$ 399,623 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

29,733

26,993 Income taxes payable

2,816

2,758 Deferred service fees

55,675

56,252 Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses

1,401

1,774 Bank loans

8,574

9,240 Notes payable

193,741

194,634 Subordinated debt, at fair value

44,934

54,655 Lease liability

3,105

3,529 Net deferred income tax liabilities

28,384

29,015 Total Liabilities

368,363

378,850









Redeemable Class A preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 authorized at September 30,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 182,876 and 222,876 issued and outstanding at September

30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; redemption amount of $6,571 and $7,696 at September

30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

6,269

6,819









Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 and 50,000,000 authorized at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively; 22,211,069 and 21,866,959 issued and outstanding at September 30,

2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

—

— Additional paid-in capital

354,853

354,101 Treasury stock, at cost; 247,450 and 247,450 issued and held at September 30, 2020 and December 31,

2019, respectively

(492)

(492) Accumulated deficit

(391,961)

(388,082) Accumulated other comprehensive income

43,310

35,347 Shareholders' equity attributable to common shareholders

5,710

874 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

13,990

13,080 Total Shareholders' Equity

19,700

13,954 Total Liabilities, Class A preferred stock and Shareholders' Equity $ 394,332

$ 399,623

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues:

















Service fee and commission income $ 11,995 $ 12,904 $ 33,619 $ 34,491 Rental income 3,341 3,341 10,023 10,023 Other income 79 110 321 368 Total revenues 15,415 16,355 43,963 44,882 Operating expenses:







Claims authorized on vehicle service agreements 2,221 2,445 6,948 6,838 Loss and loss adjustment expenses 2 2 17 710 Commissions 1,418 1,256 4,000 3,277 Cost of services sold 1,102 1,533 1,852 4,052 General and administrative expenses 9,719 9,156 28,800 26,722 Leased real estate segment interest expense 1,484 1,513 4,474 4,560 Total operating expenses 15,946 15,905 46,091 46,159 Operating (loss) income (531) 450 (2,128) (1,277) Other revenues (expenses), net:







Net investment income 625 897 2,025 2,345 Net realized (losses) gains (59) 1,001 157 760 Gain (loss) on change in fair value of equity investments 1,177 (38) 1,069 (23) Gain (loss) on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value 274 (3,356) 2,050 3,256 Net change in unrealized loss on private company investments (74) (343) (744) (324) Other-than-temporary impairment loss — — (117) (75) Non-operating other income 73 50 77 223 Interest expense not allocated to segments (1,813) (2,314) (5,963) (6,755) Amortization of intangible assets (572) (675) (1,719) (1,872) (Loss) gain on change in fair value of debt (503) 610 1,940 2,104 Equity in net (loss) income of investee — (126) — 42 Total other expenses, net (872) (4,294) (1,225) (319) Loss from continuing operations before income tax (benefit) expense (1,403) (3,844) (3,353) (1,596) Income tax (benefit) expense (279) 162 (409) (383) Loss from continuing operations (1,124) (4,006) (2,944) (1,213) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of taxes — — 6 — Net loss (1,124) (4,006) (2,938) (1,213) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 112 202 941 671 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 230 258 831 756 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (1,466) $ (4,466) $ (4,710) $ (2,640) Loss per share - continuing operations:







Basic: $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.21) $ (0.12) Diluted: $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.21) $ (0.12) Earnings per share - discontinued operations:







Basic: $ — $ — $ — $ — Diluted: $ — $ — $ — $ — Loss per share – net loss attributable to common shareholders:







Basic: $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.21) $ (0.12) Diluted: $ (0.07) $ (0.20) $ (0.21) $ (0.12) Weighted-average shares outstanding (in '000s):







Basic: 22,211 21,867 22,164 21,858 Diluted: 22,211 21,867 22,164 21,858

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30,

2020 2019 Cash provided by (used in):



Operating activities:



Net loss $ (2,938) $ (1,213) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of taxes (6) — Equity in net income of investee — (42) Equity in net income of limited liability investments (31) (34) Depreciation and amortization expense 5,005 5,146 Stock-based compensation expense, net of forfeitures 202 531 Net realized gains (157) (760) (Gain) loss on change in fair value of equity investments (1,069) 23 Gain on change in fair value of limited liability investments, at fair value (2,050) (3,256) Net change in unrealized loss on private company investments 744 324 Gain on change in fair value of debt (1,940) (2,104) Deferred income taxes, adjusted for Geminus liabilities assumed in 2019 (631) (781) Other-than-temporary impairment loss 117 75 Amortization of fixed maturities premiums and discounts 98 (20) Amortization of note payable premium (669) (689) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Service fee receivable, net, adjusted for Geminus assets acquired in 2019 (184) (2,460) Other receivables, net, adjusted for Geminus assets acquired in 2019 1,184 (1,319) Deferred acquisition costs, net (288) (1,343) Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses (373) (216) Deferred service fees, adjusted for Geminus liabilities assumed in 2019 (577) 5,618 Other, net, adjusted for Geminus assets acquired and liabilities assumed in 2019 3,971 2,529 Net cash provided by operating activities 408 9 Investing activities:



Proceeds from sales and maturities of fixed maturities 12,685 9,401 Proceeds from sales of equity investments 3,230 683 Purchases of fixed maturities (10,518) (9,794) Net proceeds from limited liability investments 133 355 Net proceeds from limited liability investments, at fair value 109 507 Net proceeds from investments in private companies 683 824 Net proceeds from other investments 369 1,384 Net (purchases of) proceeds from short-term investments (3) 50 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (4,847) Net purchases of property and equipment, adjusted for Geminus assets acquired in 2019 (146) (164) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,542 (1,601) Financing activities:



Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (43) — Taxes paid related to net share settlements of restricted stock awards (83) (89) Principal proceeds from bank loan, net of debt issuance costs of $981 — 9,019 Principal payments on bank loans (812) (2,290) Principal proceeds from notes payable 2,858 — Principal payments on notes payable (3,082) (2,786) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,162) 3,854 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,788 2,262 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 25,661 31,578 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 31,449 $ 33,840

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



For the

Twelve

Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended



September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 GAAP Net Loss

$ (6,036)

$ (1,124)

$ (1,421)

$ (393)

$ (3,098)

$ (4,006)

























Non-GAAP Adjustments:























(Gain) Loss on sale of non-core investments (1)

(91)

88

-

(147)

(32)

(1,004) Change in fair value of investments (2)

(4,178)

(1,377)

(366)

(632)

(1,803)

3,736 Change in fair value of debt (3)

(888)

503

202

(2,645)

1,052

(610) Equity in net (gain) loss of investee (4)

(127)

-

-

-

(127)

126 Litigation expenses (5)

1,819

535

19

1,141

124

65 Acquisition and disposition related expenses (6)

174

139

-

35

-

23 Employee termination and recruiting expenses (7)

1,067

11

46

295

715

63 Stock-based compensation expense (8)

574

127

131

171

145

145 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (9)

1,538

-

(6)

-

1,544

- Extraordinary audit and audit-related expenses (10)

920

76

305

390

149

359 Impairment of assets

117

-

-

117

-

- Amortization expense

2,394

572

573

573

676

675 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

3,319

674

904

(702)

2,443

3,578

























Non-GAAP adjusted loss

$ (2,717)

$ (450)

$ (517)

$ (1,095)

$ (655)

$ (428)

























Income tax benefit (expense) included in Non-GAAP adjusted loss

0.4

0.3

0.3

(0.2)

-

(0.2)

(1) During 2020, the Company realized a gain on its investment in FIMC and Savant, as well as a gain on sale of certain investments held within Argo Holdings that was partially offset by a loss realized on other investments. During 2019, the Company realized a gain upon the sale of New Aera Assets, 1347 Energy and FIMC that was partially offset by a realized loss on the sale of Redseal SPV, LLC. (2) The Company has investments in several entities that are not essential to the ongoing operations and strategy of the Company. The investments are recorded at fair value and changes to fair value are recorded as unrealized gains or losses.



For the Twelve Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of limited liability

investments, at fair value $ (3,269)

$ (274)

$ 123

$ (1,899)

$ (1,219) $ 3,356 Net change in unrealized (gain) loss on private company

investments 744

74

-

670

- 343 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of equity securities (1,653)

(1,177)

(489)

597

(584) 38 Total $ (4,178)

$ (1,377)

$ (366)

$ (632)

$ (1,803) $ (2,975)

(3) The Company records its subordinated debt at fair value and changes to fair value (net of the portion of the change attributable to instrument-specific credit risk) are recorded as unrealized gains or losses. (4) Represents the Company's investment in the common stock of Itasca Capital Ltd. ("ICL"). The Company fully disposed of its investment in ICL during Q4 2019. (5) Legal expenses associated with the Company's defense against significant litigation matters. (6) Expenses related to legal, accounting and other expenses associated with completed and contemplated acquisitions and disposals. (7) 2020 and 2019 include charges relating to severance and consulting agreements pertaining to former key employees. 2019 also includes key employee recruiting expenses. (8) Non-cash expense arising from the grant of stock-based awards to employees (9) Includes losses relating to the October 2018 completed sale of the Mendota group of companies. Refer to Note 5, Disposal and Discontinued Operations, to the Company's 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2020 for further information. (10) Extraordinary audit and audit-related expenses incurred as a result of the delayed filing of the 2018 and 2019 Kingsway audited financial statements and related quarterly filings.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Reconciliation of Extended Warranty Segment Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)



For the

Twelve

Months

Ended

For the Three Months Ended





























September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019 GAAP Operating Income for extended warranty segment

$ 4,771

$ 1,205

$ 1,285

$ 850

$ 1,431

$ 1,579

























Non-GAAP Adjustments:























Investment income (1)

521

100

100

144

177

163 Gain (loss) on sale of core investments (2)

102

29

8

61

4

(3) Depreciation

223

58

55

55

55

57 Total Non-GAAP Adjustments

846

187

163

260

236

217

























Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for extended warranty segment

$ 5,617

$ 1,392

$ 1,448

$ 1,110

$ 1,667

$ 1,796

(1) Investment income arising as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements (2) Realized Gains (losses) resulting from investments held in trust as part of Extended Warranty segment's minimum holding requirements

